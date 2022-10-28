State settles for $5M in Toutle River Boys Ranch negligence lawsuit

Nine people who stayed at the Toutle River Boys Ranch as teenagers in the 1980s and 1990s will receive $5 million in a settlement with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, after suing the agency for negligence.

The lawsuit, filed in Pierce County Superior Court in August 2019, alleges the state failed to protect the plaintiffs from sexual abuse at the group home, located east of Castle Rock.

The state shut down the ranch in August 1996 following an investigation into other problems, not including reports of sexual abuse, according to TDN archives. The organization moved to Longview and changed its focus to services like connecting youth to after-school programs, eventually dissolving and forming a new nonprofit as Youth and Family Link.

Link Executive Director Corie Dow-Kramer said she knew about the lawsuit, but that the organization had no involvement.

"We hope any individuals who had negative experiences have been able to move forward," she said.

Darrell Cochran, attorney with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala representing the plaintiffs, said there are many reasons to pursue a case like this, even when the alleged abuse happened years ago.

"When a group of survivors recovers nearly $5 million in settlements, it shows that the stories of abuse they shared have been validated and the conditions at the ranch are every bit as depraved as they have described," he said in a statement. "It’s important to the integrity of our state institutions to be held accountable to an injustice of this sweeping magnitude."

The total settlement is $4.96 million and will be split between nine plaintiffs based on the severity of abuse each person experienced, Cochran said.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families declined to comment on the settlement, given ongoing legal proceedings in the case.

Case history

The lawsuit originally included fifteen plaintiffs, identified by their initials, who were placed at the ranch from 1979 to 1996. The complaint states they were "subjected to sexual abuse" during their time at the facility.

“Over the years, the home had several significant incidents of staff sexually assaulting the youth residents, as well as some residents sexually assaulting other residents," the complaint states. "It was described as an 'on-going' problem, and the State either knew or should have known that children sent to Toutle River were being abused and harmed.”

The lawsuit alleges investigations into complaints brought to Toutle River Ranch staff were "conducted in a grossly inadequate manner, if at all."

"Supervision of the staff was laissez faire at best and at worst supervisory staff actively condoned the abuse and protected the abusers," the complaint states.

The lawsuit alleges the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Department of Child Protective Services and Department of Children and Family Services, through negligence, "created an unreasonable danger for, and caused irreparable harm to, the boys sent to Toutle River Boys’ Ranch.”

In 2018, the powers and duties of the Children's Administration within DSHS transferred to the newly formed Department of Children, Youth and Families.

In its response to the amended complaint, the state denied allegations of negligence. The state alleged any damages or injuries were caused by the fault of unknown nonparties not named in the lawsuit, including Toutle River Boys Ranch.

The plaintiffs wanted to name the ranch and its directors as defendants but were limited because a Washington state statute that immunizes dissolved nonprofit corporations and directors from a lawsuit, Cochran wrote in an email.

In September and October, the judge dismissed claims from four plaintiffs against the state because of the statute of limitations, but they plan to appeal that decision, Cochran said.

Two plaintiffs were not included in the settlement because they need to undergo evaluations with state experts before taking their cases to trial or discussing a settlement with the state, Cochran said.

"The state continues to place thousands of children every year in foster care homes and the social workers must understand the horrible dangers that are out there and the terrible ramifications if they don’t do their jobs safely," he said. "Ideally, the state should shine a light on these past tragedies but most often survivors have to bring lawsuits to reveal the dreadful wrongs of the past.”

Ranch history

The Toutle River Boys Ranch, which later dropped "boys" from its name, first opened in 1961 outside Castle Rock. Throughout the next decade, the program grew, accepting more more state money and oversight, the lawsuit states.

By 1995, the ranch had capacity to house 40 boys ages 14 to 18 at the site and oversaw a foster parent program. The state Department of Social and Health Services put a hold on new residents in July 1995 while investigating problems from a lack of staff supervision, according to TDN archives.

At the time, Executive Director Steve Watters told TDN he believed the state was making an example out of the ranch because of problems at other similar group homes.

In 1994, the state closed the O.K. Boys Ranch in Olympia after the state agreed to pay $4.3 million to 16 boys to settle lawsuits alleging they had been physically and sexually abused.

The state investigation of Toutle River Ranch wrapped up in September 1995. Less than a year later, the state shut down the ranch, immediately removing 22 residents. The agency stated the ranch failed to provide therapeutic treatment; provide adequate foster parent training and orientation; adequately supervise residents; report instances of abuse/neglect; and kept incomplete records, according to TDN archives.

Watters accused the state of holding the ranch to a higher standard than others. In December 1996, Toutle River Ranch sued the state for $2 million, alleging the state unfairly shut down the group home. More than a year later, the state settled for $325,000, maintaining it made the right call in closing the ranch but admitting "contractual issues" about how it terminated the contract, according to TDN archives.

Following the closure, the ranch board decided not to reopen a group home and moved to Longview, focusing on helping underserved youth and providing after-school activities through its Youth and Family Link program. The Toutle River Boys Ranch dissolved in 2000, according to OpenCorporates, an open database of corporate records.

The Toutle River Ranch registered as a nonprofit corporation in 2003 but didn't officially change its name to Youth and Family Link until 2014, according to documents filed with the Secretary of State. Link is now home to a community gymnasium and provides free programs to Cowlitz County residents, including mentoring, child wellness and drug prevention programs.