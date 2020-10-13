State Senate race pits longtime lawmaker against fresh voice for change

Though he faces an experienced incumbent with a long track record representing Southwest Washington, Jeff Wilson says he’s optimistic voters will choose him to represent the 19th Legislative District in the state Senate.
So optimistic is he that Wilson jokes about parking his tank — now a mainstay of his campaign — in a parking stall at the Capitol that currently belongs to his political opponent, incumbent Dean Takko.
“You know I will. I’m going to back that girl right in … and she’s going to sit right in that parking spot,” Wilson said in a recent interview with TDN.
The Longview Republican is running to unseat Takko, a 15-year state lawmaker who considers himself a modest, nose-to-the-grindstone “rural Democrat” who stands up for Southwest Washington residents in the face of the more liberal urban lawmakers of the majority party.
“I’m not a grand-stander. I don’t go for headlines. I wouldn't say I work behind the scenes necessarily, but I want to work on policy and get the right thing done,” said Takko, a Longview Democrat.
The two men differ in ideaology, temperment and experience, though both have billed the election as a choice for voters: Cast a ballot for an experienced politican with proven effectiveness or vote to change-up Olympia with a firey, passionate newcomer.
Takko leans on his experience as a state lawmaker, including about 11 years in the House of Representatives and four years in the Senate representing the 19th District, which covers a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.
He has an intimate knowledge of how the legislative process works that “probably” gives Takko an advantage over his opponent, he said. Paired with his affiliation with the majority party, Takko’s experience “definitely” works in his favor.
“The real debate happens inside the caucus, and the majority caucus is where I really do my work,” Takko said. “I try to explain to them why a bill is not suitable for Southwest Washington. … The rural Democrats have been able to bottle up bills in caucus and not bring those bills out onto the floor.”
In another example of his advantage as a Democrat, Takko said this year the Senate majority leader approached him near the end of the session with a question: Did he know of any small projects that could benefit from the small amount left to allocate in the budget? Takko advocated for a project to renovate an old house in Long Beach into a new police station.
“At the very last minute, I got them the money to build. … I can tell you that I seriously doubt the majority leader will go over to someone in the minority party and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a little money. Do you want it?” Takko said. “So being in the majority party makes a difference.”
Wilson is a relative newcomer to the political arena. He earned his first elected position in 2016 when voters selected the long-time businessman to serve as a Port of Longview commissioner.
In his role at the port, Wilson often brings up concerns his constituents have shared with him. His political philosophy, oft repeated at candidate forums and campaign rallies, is to “respect the will of the voter and follow the Constitution,” he said.
Wilson said brings a “good dose of reality” to the race for Senate. He can point to real change he’s influenced at the port, including a 53% tax cut for constituents, while his opponent “doesn’t provide anything past platitudes.”
“My opponent mentioned (at a recent debate) something about creating jobs. Where are they? When are they? Who are they?” Wilson said.
As for Takko’s claims that a member of the majority party has a leg-up over a Republican, Wilson disagrees. He said his voice is “unique,” whereas Takko’s can get lost in a sea of Democrats.
“Dean is going to tell you, ‘You’ve got to leave me in there because I'm so effective behind closed doors.’ … Yeah, he is with the majority party, so let’s give him all the credit for all the tax increases they’ve done,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s ideas for how the state should recover from the COVID-19 pandemic “differs completely” from Takko’s, he said. His opponent is willing to keep tax increases on the table as a way to subsidize the budget, while Wilson is not.
“I will not tax our way into recovery,” Wilson said at a recent candidate forum hosted by the Cowlitz County League of Women Voters. “The people of the 19th Legislative district have had it up to here with taxation. I’m not seeking any gains tax or any form of taxation that I know the Democratic party is coming with.”
At other forums and in an interview with TDN, Wilson added that he’s frustrated that lawmakers have not called a special session to get an early start at righting the state with coronavirus-related policy and budget decisions. The Legislature “took the summer off” and avoided answering questions like “how do we repair the budget?” “How do we enforce COVID regulations?” and “What’s considered essential?”
“The procrastination of dealing with important problems that matter to each one of us should have been remedied by going back to a special session,” Wilson told TDN.
Takko contends that a special session would not have been the cure-all, especially considering that “everything is on the table” once a session starts. That includes hot-button issues like a push to reform or repeal a comprehensive sex education bill or debates about transportation funding in the absence of car tab fees.
Unless lawmakers “had a very clear understanding of what we were going to vote on,” the special session could have dragged on for 30 days, covering a variety of topics with no potential solutions..
There’s also the question of how to meet legislatively during a pandemic, Takko said.
“How do you get 98 people packed into the House of Representatives? How do you get 49 people in the Senate?” Takko said.
Despite their differences, both men agree that Gov. Jay Inslee’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “inconsistent” and “unfair” on several counts. For example, the governor allowed work on public construction projects to continue, but he shut down all private projects as “non-essential” business.
Takko and Wilson also share a desire to reform the state’s environmental permitting process to make it quicker and clearer for businesses to get a decision.
“You’ve got to cross every t and dot every i right from the beginning, and if you miss one little dot you’re going to get sued. Then it’s just appeal after appeal and question after question,” so project proposals, such as the Kalama methanol plant, get tied up in court and never come to fruition, Takko said.
“Ecology is not Republican or Democrat, but it is the number one hurdle to your and my economic (progress),” Wilson said. “Look at the 19th District, and what have you got for building permits? You’ve got nothing.”
Takko’s campaign contributions swamp Wilson’s almost six-fold. As of Oct. 13, Takko had raised $295,000, mostly from the caucus, political action committee and businesses. His most recent donations come from Juul Labs, Inc., the Cowlitz County Central Democratic Committee and the Pacific Seafood Group Employee PAC.
Wilson has raised roughly $60,000 with more than half coming from individual donors and about a quarter from the caucus. On Thursday the Senate Republican Campaign Committee doled out $10,000 to support Wilson in the race.
