State Senate race pits longtime lawmaker against fresh voice for change

Takko leans on his experience as a state lawmaker, including about 11 years in the House of Representatives and four years in the Senate representing the 19th District, which covers a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.

He has an intimate knowledge of how the legislative process works that “probably” gives Takko an advantage over his opponent, he said. Paired with his affiliation with the majority party, Takko’s experience “definitely” works in his favor.

“The real debate happens inside the caucus, and the majority caucus is where I really do my work,” Takko said. “I try to explain to them why a bill is not suitable for Southwest Washington. … The rural Democrats have been able to bottle up bills in caucus and not bring those bills out onto the floor.”

In another example of his advantage as a Democrat, Takko said this year the Senate majority leader approached him near the end of the session with a question: Did he know of any small projects that could benefit from the small amount left to allocate in the budget? Takko advocated for a project to renovate an old house in Long Beach into a new police station.