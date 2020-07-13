State Senate candidates address budget crisis during election forum Monday

Facing two Republicans challengers who are advocating tax cuts and governmental transparency, incumbent state Sen. Dean Takko says voters have a choice to make this election cycle.
“You can either send a freshman in the minority party who will have little if any impact on the budget … or you can send somebody back who has been very effective getting capital funds into the district,” Takko, a Longview Democrat, said Monday during a digital forum hosted by the Cowlitz League of Women Voters.
But Jeff Wilson and Wes Cormier argue that they each bring a “proven track record” of fiscal responsibility. Both men say they can better represent the rural voters in the 19th District, which covers a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.
“I want to go to Olympia to restore the voice and some of the trust that I believed were removed from the voters. … Olympia has had some listening problems. Whether it’s been the carbon tax, clean energy … or now the comprehensive sex education bill, the list goes on and on that shows our voices have been removed,” said Wilson, a Longview resident and Port of Longview commissioner.
“The services you get from the state are better provided from the local level, and that’s something I will work hard for,” said Cormier, a two-term Grays Harbor County Commissioner.
Cormier and Wilson are challenging Takko for a four-year state Senate term. Takko has held the position since he was appointed in 2015. Before that, he served in the House of Representatives following a 2005 appointment.
The top two winners of the Aug. 4 primary will face off in the November general election.
During a relatively non-
confrontational forum Monday, the three men addressed myriad issues, including their ideas for guiding the state amidst the COVID-19 economic and health crisis.
Lawmakers anticipate a $8 billion budget deficit over the next four years, or about $4 billion per biennium, as a consequence of business shutdowns responding to the pandemic.
Cormier said the state could consider temporary furloughs and staff attrition to “squash the temporary budget shortfalls.” County governments effectively use the same strategies, he said.
Wilson said he’d scrutinize the budget to find ways to “stretch our state’s dollars” and reverse a recent trend of “outpaced” spending.
“The spending spree that the Legislature has gone on in the last ... eight years is nothing other than reckless. ... I don’t think the state budget should be remedied by adding or taxing our way out of this pandemic,” Wilson said.
With the state’s $2 billion “rainy day” fund and another $1 billion of unallocated money in the current state budget, the budget hole for this biennium is partly filled, Takko said.
Additional cuts — and some concessions by lawmakers — will be necessary to close the rest of the gap, Takko said. The governor has vetoed about $450 million from the budget to further close the gap, including a study of the Growth Management Act Takko had supported.
“That study would have cost $350,000, but the governor axed that. ... My dreams of doing something with the Growth Management Act were probably put on hold for a biennium or so,” he said.
Among other topics, the forum also covered the candidates’ opinions on:
- The referendum to repeal a comprehensive sex education bill passed by lawmakers last session. Takko, who sponsored the bill, stood by his vote, while Wilson and Cormier supported those seeking to overturn it.
- Recent calls to defund law enforcement agencies. Wilson said he would “defund then refund” police to teach less lethal confrontation practices and fund body cameras and more specialists, such as mental health professionals. Cormier supported body cameras, but said he would not support defunding police, while Takko said he would not defund police but wanted reform of the agencies so officers with past violations aren’t rehired elsewhere.
- How to address the state’s homeless population. Cormier said the state should leave the matter to local governments because “each community is different” and local leaders know what best for their community. Wilson agreed, while Takko said the state should “be smarter with our money” and focus on helping “newly homeless” people get back on their feet.
