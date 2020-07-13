State Senate candidates address budget crisis during election forum Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Facing two Republicans challengers who are advocating tax cuts and governmental transparency, incumbent state Sen. Dean Takko says voters have a choice to make this election cycle.

“You can either send a freshman in the minority party who will have little if any impact on the budget … or you can send somebody back who has been very effective getting capital funds into the district,” Takko, a Longview Democrat, said Monday during a digital forum hosted by the Cowlitz League of Women Voters.

But Jeff Wilson and Wes Cormier argue that they each bring a “proven track record” of fiscal responsibility. Both men say they can better represent the rural voters in the 19th District, which covers a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.

“I want to go to Olympia to restore the voice and some of the trust that I believed were removed from the voters. … Olympia has had some listening problems. Whether it’s been the carbon tax, clean energy … or now the comprehensive sex education bill, the list goes on and on that shows our voices have been removed,” said Wilson, a Longview resident and Port of Longview commissioner.