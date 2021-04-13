State Route 504 snow-free to mile marker 45; Coldwater Lake and Hummocks Trail accessible

As spring temperatures roll into the area this week, the snow on Mount St. Helens is starting to melt.

According to recreation staff, as of Monday State Route 504 was clear of snow up to mile marker 45, where the winter gate is still in place. That means Elk Rock and Castle Lake viewpoints, Coldwater Lake and boat ramp, and the Hummocks Trail parking lot were clear of snow, as well as "most of trail," according to a press release.

Four hikers rescued from Mount St. Helens last weekend due to snow After four hikers had to be rescued from Mount St. Helens Saturday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be prepared f…

On the mountain, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60s this week, and it will be sunny but windy. However, deep snow remains on large swaths of the mountain, and several groups of people had to be rescued after losing their way earlier this month.

"It's essential to remember that spring on the calendar doesn’t equal spring in the mountains," the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument account posted on Twitter. "Stay safe, pack warm clothing and know your limits."

