 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Route 504 snow-free to mile marker 45; Coldwater Lake and Hummocks Trail accessible
0 comments
editor's pick

State Route 504 snow-free to mile marker 45; Coldwater Lake and Hummocks Trail accessible

{{featured_button_text}}
Mount St. Helens snow
The Daily News file photo

As spring temperatures roll into the area this week, the snow on Mount St. Helens is starting to melt.  

According to recreation staff, as of Monday State Route 504 was clear of snow up to mile marker 45, where the winter gate is still in place. That means Elk Rock and Castle Lake viewpoints, Coldwater Lake and boat ramp, and the Hummocks Trail parking lot were clear of snow, as well as "most of trail," according to a press release.

On the mountain, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60s this week, and it will be sunny but windy. However, deep snow remains on large swaths of the mountain, and several groups of people had to be rescued after losing their way earlier this month. 

"It's essential to remember that spring on the calendar doesn’t equal spring in the mountains," the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument account posted on Twitter. "Stay safe, pack warm clothing and know your limits."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News