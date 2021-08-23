 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Route 432 and State Route 411 Interchange onramp closes through 5 p.m. Wednesday
0 comments

State Route 432 and State Route 411 Interchange onramp closes through 5 p.m. Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Construction reroutes traffic

The State Route 432 and State Route 411 Interchange onramp in Longview will close 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for repaving. 

Traffic will be detoured. To avoid delays, the city encourages drivers to use other routes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News