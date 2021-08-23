State Route 432 and State Route 411 Interchange onramp closes through 5 p.m. Wednesday

The State Route 432 and State Route 411 Interchange onramp in Longview will close 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for repaving.
Traffic will be detoured. To avoid delays, the city encourages drivers to use other routes.
