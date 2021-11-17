State Route 401 reopens after weeks of debris management

The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened a nine-mile stretch of State Route 401 in Pacific County that was closed to manage recent debris slides.

The highway was closed between the Astoria-Megler Bridge and mile marker 9 when heavy rain caused debris to slide onto the road Oct. 27. The stretch of road was closed for several weeks until an emergency contractor finished the debris removal and slope stabilization Monday.

The Department of Transportation said the road closure was in the same area that was shut down for nearly two months earlier this year, when heavy rain severely weakened the dirt under the roadway and caused a drainage culvert to fail. A temporary bypass road was built in mid-April to re-establish travel through the area.

WSDOT plans to perform long-term repair and stabilization work on the slope between mile markers 4 and 5 in spring 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.