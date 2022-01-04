 Skip to main content
State Route 4 reopens in Wahkiakum County after debris slide

Debris slide

A debris slide closes part of State Route 4 on Monday in Wahkiakum County.

 Wahkiakum County Department of Emergency Management, Contributed

Both directions of State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway, are open after a debris slide closed the road Monday near County Line Park in Cathlamet. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports debris including mud, rocks and trees slid down an embankment around 6:34 a.m. Monday about 1.5 miles west of County Line Park. The slide closed all lanes at milepost 44, but the lanes reopened around 6 p.m. Monday. 

Debris flows are usually caused when heavy precipitation or rapid snowmelt erodes loose soil or rocks on steep slopes, reports the United States Geological Survey.

