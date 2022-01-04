State Route 4 reopens in Wahkiakum County after debris slide

Both directions of State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway, are open after a debris slide closed the road Monday near County Line Park in Cathlamet.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports debris including mud, rocks and trees slid down an embankment around 6:34 a.m. Monday about 1.5 miles west of County Line Park. The slide closed all lanes at milepost 44, but the lanes reopened around 6 p.m. Monday.

Debris flows are usually caused when heavy precipitation or rapid snowmelt erodes loose soil or rocks on steep slopes, reports the United States Geological Survey.

