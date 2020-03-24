State review of Kalama methanol plant may progress without second study

Signaling a potential “change in attitude,” the state Department of Ecology may back off its demand for second study of the potential climate change impact of the proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant, according to area legislators.

“We believe (Ecology) can complete a through and effective evaluation of the project and come to a timely permit decision without resorting to a second” study of the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a March 12 letter from the legislators to the Cowlitz County commissioners and Port of Kalama. (See copy of the letter attached to this story on TDN.com.)

Ecology indicated a willingness to help modify a county/port greenhouse study that the agency found “insufficient,” according to the letter. In November, Ecology announced it would do its own, a process it said could take a year.

Legislators representing the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th districts met with Ecology during the recent legislative session about its second study requirement. On Tuesday, some of those lawmakers said Ecology has made no commitments, but they are hoping the project will move forward.

Ecology has been committed to doing this environmental review as quickly as possible, said Jeff Zenk, Ecology spokesman.