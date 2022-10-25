State representative's wife dies in traffic accident

COSMOPOLIS — Well-liked Jamie M. Walsh, 58 of Aberdeen, wife of 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a traffic collision on Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday morning. It involved a 2005 Peterbilt truck with a fully loaded log trailer heading northbound on U.S Highway 101 and Walsh’s southbound 2003 Chrysler 300M.

According to WSP, Walsh allegedly crossed the center line near milepost 79 north of the Montesano cutoff and struck the truck driven by Edward S. Reames, 60, of Aberdeen. Neither was accompanied by passengers and both were wearing seat belts. Reames wasn’t injured.

The roadway was closed for emergency response and investigation with a detour before officials opened alternating traffic through the area in the afternoon. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Word spread around this corner of Washington in the mid-morning hours that a tragic accident had occurred. It was initially noted as a car and log truck head-on collision. Only in the evening did the victim’s identity emerge.

Walsh was seen as a key supporter of her husband, a Republican first elected to the Washington State House of Representatives in November 2016. He is currently seeking a fourth two-year term in the House.

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox issued a statement regarding the accident:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Jamie Walsh. Anyone who knew her got to see, firsthand, that she was a phenomenal mother and wife. Jamie and Jim were an amazing team and raised outstanding children. Jamie was energetic, motivated, and dedicated to helping Jim do what was best for their community and state. This is a tragic loss on so many levels.

“On behalf of the House Republican Caucus, we offer our condolences to Jim, his children and all of Jamie’s family. We wish them peace and strength during this incredibly difficult time.”