State remains in phase one of new reopening plan, with no improvement in COVID data

Earlier in 2020, surges in cases were focused in the younger population of 20-to-50-year-olds, but the county has seen a recent “infiltration” of the virus into older age groups, Krager said. Transmission from younger to older people “always happens” but increased with the surge in cases, infecting more elderly and at-risk people, and leading to more hospitalizations and deaths, he said.

Krager said another reason deaths have increased is because of recent outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which could include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes.

“It’s really unfortunate and drives home what we’ve been trying to prevent this entire time, which is people having to be hospitalized and people dying,” Krager said. “When there’s so much disease happening in the community, it makes it harder to prevent that from happening.”

“We know as a community we can prevent that from happening because we’ve done it the vast majority of the pandemic,” he added. “We’ve been able to keep people safe and keep rates of death comparatively low and we can get back to that.”

The county still has a high rate of cases. With the passing of the holiday season, Krager said he hopes the county can “start to turn the corner” and reduce the rate of cases and deaths.