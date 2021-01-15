State remains in phase one of new reopening plan, with no improvement in COVID data

All of Washington will remain in phase one of the governor’s new reopening plan for another week after all eight regions failed to meet the COVID-19 case and hospitalizations metrics, according to the state Department of Health.
The southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties — met only one of the four metrics.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s new phased reopening plan, “Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery,” took effect Monday, with all eight of the new regions starting in phase one.
The plan replaces the statewide restrictions introduced Nov. 15 that prohibited indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%. Most of the restrictions remain the same.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.
To move forward to the next phase, a region must have:
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions
- ICU occupancy of less than 90%
- test positivity less than 10%
The southwest region met just one of the state goals — the seven-day average ICU bed occupancy of 70% from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9 was below the state’s 90% threshold.
The region’s two-week rate of new cases per 100,000 people had flattened out to a 5% decrease from Dec. 6-Dec. 19 to Dec. 20-Jan. 2. Last week, the region had a 27% decrease in cases per 100,000 from Nov. 29-Dec. 12 to Dec. 13-Dec. 26.
The change appears to mirror the statewide trend of a recent increase in cases following a dip around Christmas, according to the health department.
The two-reek rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 is up 6% from Dec. 13-Dec. 26 to Dec. 27-Jan. 9, an increase from the 2% dip reported last week.
The region’s seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests is also above the state’s 10% goal, at 18% from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, up from 16% the previous week.
Cowlitz County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 3,135.
The county has seen an increase in deaths the last few weeks, with about 72%, or 23, of the 32 total deaths reported in the last month and a half.
Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County, said the large increase in cases starting at the end of October and high level of disease activity is the biggest driver in the rise in deaths.
Earlier in 2020, surges in cases were focused in the younger population of 20-to-50-year-olds, but the county has seen a recent “infiltration” of the virus into older age groups, Krager said. Transmission from younger to older people “always happens” but increased with the surge in cases, infecting more elderly and at-risk people, and leading to more hospitalizations and deaths, he said.
Krager said another reason deaths have increased is because of recent outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which could include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes.
“It’s really unfortunate and drives home what we’ve been trying to prevent this entire time, which is people having to be hospitalized and people dying,” Krager said. “When there’s so much disease happening in the community, it makes it harder to prevent that from happening.”
“We know as a community we can prevent that from happening because we’ve done it the vast majority of the pandemic,” he added. “We’ve been able to keep people safe and keep rates of death comparatively low and we can get back to that.”
The county still has a high rate of cases. With the passing of the holiday season, Krager said he hopes the county can “start to turn the corner” and reduce the rate of cases and deaths.
Residents should avoid gathering with people outside their households but if they are going to gather, people should maintain their distance, wear masks and keep groups small, Krager said. Social gatherings among different households are driving a lot of virus spread and will continue to unless people change their behaviors, he said.
Although most healthy people are unlikely to die if they get COVID-19, people have to “think a little bit beyond” their own health and immediate connections, Krager said.
“The problem is the virus is so easily spread,” he said. “We don’t always know exactly who our friends are exposed to.”
“Do you have friends that live with elderly people or work with elderly at risk people?” he asked. “Those are things we have to think about when we’re going about our daily lives.”
Although the county’s overall death rate is 1.02%, it is higher for older age groups, Krager said.
Most Cowlitz County residents who have died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions. These could include more uncommon conditions like a compromised immune system or sickle cell disease, according to the CDC. But many common conditions put people at higher risk of severe illness, including obesity, smoking, type II diabetes, heart conditions or pregnancy, Krager said.
Health officials are still learning about the long-term consequences of COVID-19, Krager said. In many cases otherwise healthy people infected with COVID-19 have lingering illness, or in some cases, organ damage, he said.