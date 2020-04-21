You are the owner of this article.
State releases list of 37 locally released inmates
Washington officials over the last few days released the counties, convictions and other information of the roughly 1,100 inmates being released to keep prison populations healthier in light of the coronavirus.

There are a total of 37 inmates from Cowlitz County in the Department of Corrections lists, which are linked to the online version of this story. Eighteen of the inmates had their sentences commuted, another 18 are on electronic home monitoring and one was furloughed from a work-release program.

About half of those 37 inmates have already been released, according to the DOC lists. The rest don’t have a date of release listed. Regardless, Gov. Jay Inslee’s order last week calls for the inmates to be released by April 22, or “as soon as can reasonably be achieved thereafter.”

The governor acted following a ruling by the Washington Supreme Court that the state must “immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of inmates. The goal is to lower the risk of an outbreak that could quickly sweep through a detention facility.

The Cowlitz County inmates’ “most serious crimes” for their current prison or work-release periods include drug possession, delivery or manufacturing, forgery, extortion, burglary, stolen vehicles, theft, stolen property, eluding police or unlawful firearm possession, according to the DOC list.

These state inmates are unrelated to the inmates at the Cowlitz County Jail and juvenile detainees at the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center who have been released over the last several weeks, though the goal of the releases is the same: Law and justice officials say those facilities aren’t built for social distancing, and dense populations put both detainees and staff at risk.

Here is a list of the inmates, in alphabetical order by surname, and their offenses:

Dustin Lee Bailey, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree

Brandon Ray Bennett, Possession of Controlled Substance

Leroy K Berra, Possession of Controlled Substance

Jerry Lynn Byrum, Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Anthony Capshaw, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Scott James Cartier, Burglary second-degree

Jason Allen Cissney, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Kenneth Eugene Cole, Possession of Controlled Substance

Daniel Craig Cooper, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree

Morisa Annemichele Courser, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Kelsey Jo Curtis, Forgery

Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., Extortion second-degree

Thad Randall Edison, Possession of Controlled Substance

James Royal Funderburk, Theft of Motor Vehicle

Adrian Sebastian Gallardo, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Jeremy Randall Gatlin, Burglary second-degree

Kyle Jeffrey Gorham, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Raven Brianne Groat, Possession of Controlled Substance

Heather Marie Hicks, Possession of Controlled Substance

Paul Henry Johnson, Possession of Stolen Property second-degree

Aaron E Kyllonen, Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle

William Linehan, Possession of Controlled Substance

Angelina Kristina Maisonet, Possession of Controlled Substance

Justin David Marshall, Forgery

Arthur W Mickens, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree

Jonathan Matthew Mills, Forgery

Christopher Michael Murray, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree

Brittnie Nichole Orr, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ross Lee Randall, Possession of Controlled Substance

Timothy Wayne Repp, Burglary second-degree

Kevin Shawn Robinson, Possession of Controlled Substance

Corey Michael Scroggins, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree

Jordan Gunter Stephens, Possession of Stolen Property second-degree

Zackary Johnathan Turner, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree, prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity

Ariel Arlene Vance, Theft second-degree

Jose Angel Villalpando, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Richard Starkey Zwiefelhofer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree

