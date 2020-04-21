State releases list of 37 locally released inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Washington officials over the last few days released the counties, convictions and other information of the roughly 1,100 inmates being released to keep prison populations healthier in light of the coronavirus.

There are a total of 37 inmates from Cowlitz County in the Department of Corrections lists, which are linked to the online version of this story. Eighteen of the inmates had their sentences commuted, another 18 are on electronic home monitoring and one was furloughed from a work-release program.

About half of those 37 inmates have already been released, according to the DOC lists. The rest don’t have a date of release listed. Regardless, Gov. Jay Inslee’s order last week calls for the inmates to be released by April 22, or “as soon as can reasonably be achieved thereafter.”