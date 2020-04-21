State releases list of 37 locally released inmates

Washington officials over the last few days released the counties, convictions and other information of the roughly 1,100 inmates being released to keep prison populations healthier in light of the coronavirus.
There are a total of 37 inmates from Cowlitz County in the Department of Corrections lists, which are linked to the online version of this story. Eighteen of the inmates had their sentences commuted, another 18 are on electronic home monitoring and one was furloughed from a work-release program.
About half of those 37 inmates have already been released, according to the DOC lists. The rest don’t have a date of release listed. Regardless, Gov. Jay Inslee’s order last week calls for the inmates to be released by April 22, or “as soon as can reasonably be achieved thereafter.”
The governor acted following a ruling by the Washington Supreme Court that the state must “immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of inmates. The goal is to lower the risk of an outbreak that could quickly sweep through a detention facility.
The Cowlitz County inmates’ “most serious crimes” for their current prison or work-release periods include drug possession, delivery or manufacturing, forgery, extortion, burglary, stolen vehicles, theft, stolen property, eluding police or unlawful firearm possession, according to the DOC list.
These state inmates are unrelated to the inmates at the Cowlitz County Jail and juvenile detainees at the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center who have been released over the last several weeks, though the goal of the releases is the same: Law and justice officials say those facilities aren’t built for social distancing, and dense populations put both detainees and staff at risk.
Here is a list of the inmates, in alphabetical order by surname, and their offenses:
Dustin Lee Bailey, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree
Brandon Ray Bennett, Possession of Controlled Substance
Leroy K Berra, Possession of Controlled Substance
Jerry Lynn Byrum, Possession of Controlled Substance
Michael Anthony Capshaw, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
Scott James Cartier, Burglary second-degree
Jason Allen Cissney, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Kenneth Eugene Cole, Possession of Controlled Substance
Daniel Craig Cooper, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree
Morisa Annemichele Courser, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
Kelsey Jo Curtis, Forgery
Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., Extortion second-degree
Thad Randall Edison, Possession of Controlled Substance
James Royal Funderburk, Theft of Motor Vehicle
Adrian Sebastian Gallardo, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
Jeremy Randall Gatlin, Burglary second-degree
Kyle Jeffrey Gorham, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Raven Brianne Groat, Possession of Controlled Substance
Heather Marie Hicks, Possession of Controlled Substance
Paul Henry Johnson, Possession of Stolen Property second-degree
Aaron E Kyllonen, Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle
William Linehan, Possession of Controlled Substance
Angelina Kristina Maisonet, Possession of Controlled Substance
Justin David Marshall, Forgery
Arthur W Mickens, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree
Jonathan Matthew Mills, Forgery
Christopher Michael Murray, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree
Brittnie Nichole Orr, Possession of Controlled Substance
Ross Lee Randall, Possession of Controlled Substance
Timothy Wayne Repp, Burglary second-degree
Kevin Shawn Robinson, Possession of Controlled Substance
Corey Michael Scroggins, Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree
Jordan Gunter Stephens, Possession of Stolen Property second-degree
Zackary Johnathan Turner, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree, prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity
Ariel Arlene Vance, Theft second-degree
Jose Angel Villalpando, Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
Richard Starkey Zwiefelhofer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm second-degree
