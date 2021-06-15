State recording fees to double by July 25 to support local housing, eviction prevention

“Those dollars will be raised by the state,” Wallin said. “We have other needs in our community at this time that we don’t have adequate funding for.”

The council backed his suggestion to give Legal Aid’s requested funds to the Longview Police Department to construct a new office in the Highlands neighborhood instead.

Legal Aid Executive Director Lori Bashor-Sarancik said she does not expect the money generated from the recording fee surcharge to support Cowlitz Wahkiakum Legal Aid because similar funding “usually goes to” Lower Columbia Community Action Program.

Lower Columbia CAP provides money to pay for rent or utilities. Legal Aid provides legal help to prevent evictions.

Bashor-Sarancik said Legal Aid requested money from the city to back a new program that would help tenants navigate new state eviction laws that include establishing repayment plans.

Fee increases

The county’s website states recording legal documents will increase from $103.50 to $203.50 for the first page and $1 thereafter starting July 25.

Auditor Fundingsland said about $10 goes directly to the county, while the rest will go to the state and some money is redirected back to communities.