State, local health officials urge caution, vaccination as COVID-19 rates flatten

State and local health officials are more cautious than optimistic as COVID-19 activity appears to no longer be declining, but instead flattening or increasing in some counties.
In Washington, average daily case counts have flattened to about 655, down from the peak of 2,900, but still relatively high, said Dr. Umair Shah, state secretary of health. Hospital occupancy, which was declining in January through mid-March, has also seen slight uptick, he said.
Scott Lindquist, acting state health officer, said last week he was cautiously optimistic about virus activity but now he is "much more cautious than optimistic." Case rates vary from county to county but some are seeing flattening or increases in cases, he said.
"The bottom line is, we're seeing some variability across the state and age groups, but this is a time to proceed with caution," he said.
Along with vaccinating as many people as possible, residents should continue to wear masks, socially distance and hold off on travel or gatherings, Lindquist said.
Cowlitz County Thursday reported 25 new cases and one new COVID-19 death, a woman in her 90s with underlying conditions. The woman was not hospitalized and was related to a long-term care facility, according to the county. The county has recorded 4,514 cases and 62 COVID-19 deaths.
The county recorded a slight increase in virus activity, with 183 new cases per 100,00 people from Feb. 24 to March 9, up from 177 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 17 to March 2.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Thursday he's concerned that county case rates have flattened at a fairly high level. The rate per 100,000 people is higher than it was at the peak in July, he said.
"I'm worried this is as low as we’re gonna get," Krager said. "The rate of cases is still relatively high, not as bad as it was, but we have cases, variants and people are still dying. That’s just the truth of it. I want people to be cautious."
Vaccines
Krager said now is the time for eligible people who have held off on getting a vaccine to make an appointment before eligibility expands on Wednesday.
Those eligible starting March 31 include those 16 and older with two or more serious medical conditions, anyone between the ages of 60 to 64, anyone living in congregate settings —including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities and homeless people — and additional workers in congregate restaurant, manufacturing and construction settings.
Cowlitz County's vaccine allocation has increased overall, and providers have more appointments available, Krager said.
People can find appointments at www.covidwa.com.
As of Monday, Cowlitz County providers have administered nearly 40,000 vaccine doses, according to the Department of Health.
Statewide, providers have given more than 2.88 million doses.
More than 1 million Washingtonians, about 14% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, Shah said. About 25% of the state's population and more than 70% of residents 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, he said.
Although vaccine supply has improved, it is still the main limiting factor, Shah said.
The state expects to receive more than 400,000 doses next week for the first time, including 42,800 Johnson & Johnson doses, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary. The allocation falls short of the nearly 500,000 doses providers requested, she said.
While some locations have seen demand start to decrease and vaccine appointments unfilled, demand will increase once eligibility expands on Wednesday, Shah said. Everyone 16 and older will be eligible on May 1, which is only five weeks away, he said.
Continuing to open up eligibility in phases until then follows the state's commitment to equity, Roberts said.
"We know there are many groups of people that have higher risk from this disease and we want to make sure they have their turn to be in line before we open up to everybody just to manage that supply and demand," she said.
Krager said he's concerned about slipping vaccine demand in Cowlitz County.
"What I don’t want to see happen is we get 40% to 50% of the population vaccinated and end up stuck in a cycle of persistent cases because never reach that threshold of so much immunity ... that cases are extremely rare," he said. "I think it’s a little too early to say what's going to happen, but that’s a worry. If you're eligible, please get vaccinated. It's the best way to keep you, your family and the community safe and the best way to get back to normal."