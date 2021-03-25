State, local health officials urge caution, vaccination as COVID-19 rates flatten

People can find appointments at www.covidwa.com.

As of Monday, Cowlitz County providers have administered nearly 40,000 vaccine doses, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, providers have given more than 2.88 million doses.

More than 1 million Washingtonians, about 14% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, Shah said. About 25% of the state's population and more than 70% of residents 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, he said.

Although vaccine supply has improved, it is still the main limiting factor, Shah said.

The state expects to receive more than 400,000 doses next week for the first time, including 42,800 Johnson & Johnson doses, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary. The allocation falls short of the nearly 500,000 doses providers requested, she said.

While some locations have seen demand start to decrease and vaccine appointments unfilled, demand will increase once eligibility expands on Wednesday, Shah said. Everyone 16 and older will be eligible on May 1, which is only five weeks away, he said.

Continuing to open up eligibility in phases until then follows the state's commitment to equity, Roberts said.