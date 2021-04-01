State, local health officials caution against large holiday gatherings

State and local health officials urge residents to be cautious and avoid large gatherings for upcoming holidays as COVID-19 cases, including variants, increase.
Although the state is expanding vaccine eligibility amid increasing allocations, most of the population is not fully vaccinated and still is at risk of severe illness.
"It's absolutely critical we continue to stay the course and do everything we can to make sure we fight this pandemic," said Dr. Umair Shah, state secretary of health. "What we don’t want to see is that flattening, plateauing to start to uptick or increase and that we're back at it in a fourth wave."
Shah said disease activity is highest among residents 20 to 39 years old, who are also among the least vaccinated.
About 17% of residents are fully vaccinated, leaving 83% more susceptible to severe illness, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of health. The more people get vaccinated, the less risk for all residents, she said.
"As the summer goes on, you will see more opportunity for vaccinated people to do more," Fehrenbach said. "But we're still really focused on wining the race between vaccines and these emerging variants and a potential fourth wave. Given where disease rates are right now, we're asking Washingtonians to double down on those four ‘W’ behaviors and when your turn in line comes, to get vaccinated."
The four "W" behaviors include washing hands, watching distance, wearing a mask and signing up for WA Notify, also known as Washington Exposure Notifications. WA Notify is a tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Washington state Department of Health website. It is completely private, and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.
Shah said residents who are not fully vaccinated should hold virtual gatherings and delay traveling for the upcoming Passover, Easter and Ramadan holidays.
If people decide to gather, it's safest to meet outside, but if they gather indoors, they should wear face masks, open windows to increase ventilation and limit the size of the gathering and the amount of time spent together, Shah said.
Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said people who are fully vaccinated can hold small gatherings per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
With variants circulating in Washington and relatively high disease activity, people should continue to be cautious, Krager said.
Shah said that modelling projects the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, to make up 50% of Washington COVID-19 cases by mid-April.
However, the B.1.429 variant first detected in California is the most commonly found variant of concern in the state, according to the Department of Health's variant report. According to Thursday's report, 745 cases of the California variant have been detected in Washington, more than triple the 221 cases of the United Kingdom variant.
Two cases of the B.1.429 variant have been found in Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, as well as seven cases of the other California variant, B.1.427.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Wednesday that everyone 16 years old and older will be eligible to be vaccinated on April 15, Shah urged people currently eligible to get vaccinated now. People waiting for April 15 should help others currently eligible who may have struggled to get an appointment to sign up, Shah said.
The gap between COVID-19 vaccines requested by providers and the amount allocated to the state is shrinking but supplies are still short, said Michele Roberts, one of the state leaders for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Next week, the state is expecting close to 460,000 doses, including 109,000 from Johnson & Johnson.
Washington residents can check if they are currently eligible for vaccination at doh.wa.gov and can make appointments online at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-0127.