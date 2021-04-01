State, local health officials caution against large holiday gatherings

State and local health officials urge residents to be cautious and avoid large gatherings for upcoming holidays as COVID-19 cases, including variants, increase.

Although the state is expanding vaccine eligibility amid increasing allocations, most of the population is not fully vaccinated and still is at risk of severe illness.

"It's absolutely critical we continue to stay the course and do everything we can to make sure we fight this pandemic," said Dr. Umair Shah, state secretary of health. "What we don’t want to see is that flattening, plateauing to start to uptick or increase and that we're back at it in a fourth wave."

Shah said disease activity is highest among residents 20 to 39 years old, who are also among the least vaccinated.

About 17% of residents are fully vaccinated, leaving 83% more susceptible to severe illness, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of health. The more people get vaccinated, the less risk for all residents, she said.