State lands to remain closed; LPD offers pistol license renewal by mail

In accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee's extension of Stay Home Stay Safe order, state agencies Friday announced they also would extend the closure of state lands to the public through May 4.
The closure, intended to stem the spread of COVID-19, applies to all camping on state lands, boat launches and water access sites, wildlife areas, and day-use recreation areas, according to a press release.
“The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in the release. “Our trails, campgrounds, and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”
LPD offers pistol license renewals by mail
Longview residents now may renew or apply for a replacement of their concealed pistol license by mail.
The change is in response to the closure of the Longview Police Department lobby due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
New applications are not available at this time, according to the police department.
Renewal application forms are available for download on the department’s webpage on mylongview.com. The license can be renewed up to 90 days prior to the expiration date.
A phone number is not required on the application, but LPD encourages including one when renewing by mail so there is contact information if the application is incomplete or there are other questions.
Military personnel who were unable to renew on time as a result of out-of-state deployment or assignment may qualify for an exemption to the 90-day renewal time limit, according to LPD. They must apply within 90 days of returning to Washington state and provide proof of deployment dates.
If approved, the renewed/replacement concealed pistol license will be mailed back within 30 days.
Anyone with questions can call 360-442-5800 and press 1.
