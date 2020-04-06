State lands to remain closed; LPD offers pistol license renewal by mail

“The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in the release. “Our trails, campgrounds, and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”