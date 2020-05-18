State Labor Council endorses candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Washington State Labor Council has endorsed three Democrats for the state's 19th Legislative District, which represents a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.

Incumbents Sen. Dean Takko (Longview) and Rep. Brian Blake (Aberdeen) earned endorsements from the council. Takko will face a Republican challenger in either Jeff Wilson (Longview) or Wes Cormier (Elma), while Blake runs against Joel McEntire, a Cathlamet Republican.

The council also endorsed Clint Bryson, a Montesano resident International Brotherhood of Electrial Workers member who completed the group's "Path to Power" political candidate training. Bryson is running against Marianna Everson (D-Montesano) and incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen), who holds the other 19th District House seat.

The council has not endorsed candidates in the 20th District, which includes parts of Cowlitz, Lewis, Thurston and Clark counties. In that district, Republican State Sen. John Braun is unchallenged for election to a third four-year term. Four candidates are competing to replace Republican state Rep. Richard DeBolt; and one Democrat, Will Rollet, is challenging state Rep. Ed Orcutt, a Kalama Republican, for the remaining 20th District house seat.

The WSLC, a state federation of the AFL-CIO, is the largest labor organization in Washington state, representing the interests of more than 600 local unions with 550,000 members.

