State informed that owner of Astoria's historic Tourist No. 2 ferry has died

ASTORIA — The Department of State Lands has been informed by an attorney that Christian Lint, the owner of the historic Tourist No. 2, has died.

The ferry took on water and partially sank near the Sixth Street viewing platform in late July. The state announced in August that it would seize the vessel and pursue enforcement action to try to recover some of the costs.

The ferry was crushed in place and removed from the water this month. The state estimates the removal cost at more than $1 million.

Ali Ryan Hansen, a spokesperson for the Department of State Lands, called the news of Lint's death tragic. "The situation will continue to evolve, and it may be some time before we have clarity on next steps," she said.

Hansen said Lint, through his attorney, did not object to the disposal of the ferry, but reserved the right to further legal review of the state's post-seizure notice.

She said, "the state must continue with the vessel seizure process and efforts to recoup costs as a responsible steward of public funds, and intends to pursue the matter with Mr. Lint's estate."

The state sent Lint a warning and citation in 2021 claiming the ferry was illegally moored on Department of State Lands property.

That same year, the state notified Lint that the El Primero, an old luxury yacht, and YTL, a small harbor tug, were also in trespass and he was issued an enforcement order. Hansen said the two vessels were subsequently moved.

The Tourist No. 2 was built in the 1920s and used to shuttle passengers and vehicles across the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state before the Astoria Bridge opened in 1966.

Lint purchased the ferry in 2010 after a fire took the vessel out of service as the M/V Kirkland. In 2016, he sailed the vessel to Astoria from Bremerton, Washington, after a local group expressed interest in a restoration project and formed a nonprofit.

In August, Lint told The Astorian that the nonprofit — the Astoria Ferry Group — abandoned the project after fundraising goals failed, leaving him with the responsibility.

He claimed the nonprofit was the owner of the ferry, but acknowledged that the title had not been transferred.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed Lint's death on Friday afternoon.

Lint, 72, was killed on the night of Aug. 30 when he was struck by a semitruck in Portland. Officials say Lint was found dead after reportedly trying to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jeff Daly helped Lint care for the Tourist No. 2. He called his friend one of a kind.

"He was just one of those guys that you just fell in love with," Daly said. "He was just so big on life."

Barbara Pinder, Lint's girlfriend, called him her soulmate.

"He was so vibrant and had so much energy and loved life," she said. "It was just the most obscene, ridiculous thing that could have ever happened."

Daly said that while growing up in Astoria, the Tourist No. 2 was like a playground for him and his friends. He was excited when the ferry came back to Astoria and had hoped to see it become a permanent fixture.

Before the ferry was crushed, Daly arranged for items to be removed. He said he was told afterward that boarding the vessel during the recovery was illegal. He said he tried to get permission to save more items, but was told he could not.

Daly said the items that were saved included the wheel, lights and compass and will be displayed at the Heritage Museum.