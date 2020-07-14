State House candidates face off on budgets, sex-ed, healthcare

He called the incident a “signature failure” of the state administration, and LeVine’s continued leadership at the department “an insult to all Washingtonians.” Legislators must rebuke any efforts to raise payroll taxes to cover for the department’s “gross mismanagement and negligence,” he said, and instead a crisis manager should be brought in to help eliminate the backlog of cases as soon as possible.

On the referendum against Senate sex-education bill 5395: Everson said the new curricula helps children recognize at an early age if someone is behaving inappropriately toward them. Sex education is valuable, she said, and parents have the choice to opt out if they want. Bryson said he believes in “fact-based, age-appropriate, accurate information,” and in trusting local school boards and parents to decide what’s right for kids. He said he respects the right of voters to decide what happens to the bill. Walsh, a co-sponsor of the referendum, said the bill is not only a “terrible” scheme for sex ed, but also dangerously consolidates power over curricula at the state level, not at the local level where it should be.