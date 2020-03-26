State hospital: Adams still not ready for trial

A man accused of killing his Longview neighbor more than 30 years ago still is not mentally competent to stand trial, according to a March 17 evaluation from Western State Hospital in Steilacoom.

Citing the evaluation, Glenn Adams’ legal defense team recommended he be sent there a third time to try to restore his competency, defense attorney Thad Scudder said at a hearing Thursday at the Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Judge Stephen Warning set a hearing to address that possibility for May 11.

Adams, now 60, tried for years to confess to the killing of Russel Lyle Haines while they were living in the Oregon Way Hotel in 1986. He wasn’t arrested and charged until his last confession in July 2018 because his mental health problems and alcohol use kept him from making a credible statement.

Adams has never been found mentally competent enough to make a guilty plea or stand trial. Judge Warning dismissed the case in August last year when prosecutors agreed to drop their charges because two attempts to restore his competency had failed. He was instead committed to Western State for treatment.

In February, prosecutors learned that Adams’ treatment had progressed well and his mental competency had improved. They refiled charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, but until Adams is actually found competent, he won’t be able to enter a plea or stand trial.

