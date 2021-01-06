State health officials announce who is next eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

The state Department of Health Wednesday released guidance for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination that includes older people, high-risk critical workers, people with underlying conditions and those in congregate settings.
Health officials clarified that the state remains in phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers and long term care facility staff and residents, but released the new guidance to help jump start planning.
Phase 1b is broken into four tiers:
• All people 70 and older. People 50 and older who live in multigenerational houses.
• High-risk critical workers 50 and older who work in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, K-12 schools, childcare, corrections (prisons, jails and detention facilities), public transit, fire and law enforcement.
• People 16 and older with two or more comorbidities or underlying conditions.
• High-risk critical workers under 50 years old in certain congregate settings. People, staff and volunteers of all ages in congregate living settings including correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities, homeless people who live in or access services in congregate settings.
The department also released an estimated timeline for phases 1a and 1b, with the first tier of 1b starting late January, the second tier in February, the third tier in March and the fourth tier in April. Future phases will continue through the latter half of the year, according to the state.
The state followed a federal framework for prioritization, community input and epidemiological data to decide who to vaccinate and in what order, said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group.
"These are really tough decisions," Roberts said Wednesday. "We have created these phases to make sure we are distributing vaccine in an equitable way to protect those in our state who are most at risk."
As of Wednesday, about 522,550 doses of vaccine had been delivered to the state, Roberts said. Of that, providers have reported about 126,600 doses administered, which may be an undercount because the data lags by about three days, according to the department.
The state is currently testing "Phase Finder," an online tool to help people determine when they would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. It will be broadly launched Jan. 18.
Cowlitz County has received 1,600 doses, said Carole Harrison, health department interim director.
The county Wednesday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,785.
As of Wednesday morning, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Wahkiakum County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 60. According to the health department, 14 of those are considered active, meaning within 21 days of a positive test.
Castle Rock sixth graders will return to the classroom Monday, to “allow them to get acclimated to middle school,” Superintendent Ryan Greene said in a press release, followed by seventh and eighth graders Jan. 19.
“These wonderful students have not had an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of starting middle school and they have been out of the classroom since the start of March of last school year,” Greene said. “After giving them a week to get used to the flow of middle school, our hope is to add both the seventh and eighth graders.”
Greene said he was proud that Castle Rock has been the only district in Southwest Washington that did not send any students back to remote in the latest spike and that “we have had students in the building since the first week of October and to date, we still do not have any cases of the virus being transmitted at the schools.”
There have been nine cases reported in staff or students as of Wednesday, but none were transmitted at school, according to contract tracing. Three of those were reported over winter break.
“This has a lot to do with our parents keeping children home if sick and our staff doing an amazing job of following all of the safety protocols that we have put in place,” Greene said.
He said he appreciates the support from the community and feels “very confident that when we add students to our schools, we are providing not only a safe environment, but we also are providing the face-to-face instructions that allow our students to thrive.”