State health officials announce who is next eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Castle Rock sixth graders will return to the classroom Monday, to “allow them to get acclimated to middle school,” Superintendent Ryan Greene said in a press release, followed by seventh and eighth graders Jan. 19.

“These wonderful students have not had an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of starting middle school and they have been out of the classroom since the start of March of last school year,” Greene said. “After giving them a week to get used to the flow of middle school, our hope is to add both the seventh and eighth graders.”

Greene said he was proud that Castle Rock has been the only district in Southwest Washington that did not send any students back to remote in the latest spike and that “we have had students in the building since the first week of October and to date, we still do not have any cases of the virus being transmitted at the schools.”

There have been nine cases reported in staff or students as of Wednesday, but none were transmitted at school, according to contract tracing. Three of those were reported over winter break.

“This has a lot to do with our parents keeping children home if sick and our staff doing an amazing job of following all of the safety protocols that we have put in place,” Greene said.

He said he appreciates the support from the community and feels “very confident that when we add students to our schools, we are providing not only a safe environment, but we also are providing the face-to-face instructions that allow our students to thrive.”

Katie Fairbanks Reporter