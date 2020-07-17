State funding helps Port of Woodland launch a rural broadband project

That's why most private companies don't invest in those projects, leaving rural communities behind, she said.

Though it raised the cost of the project, the last-mile line will help attract big-name providers like Comcast or Verizon to the area. If the installation expense is already taken care of, private companies have incentive to expand their service to rural customers, Wray-Keene said.

“We at the Port of Woodland are thankful to CERB for their awarding of funds toward our dark fiber project. As we are witnessing with COVID-19 and even before, broadband is becoming an essential service for working, educating, and personal use from home," Cline said in a prepared statement Friday.

Port Commissioner Cline, a Yale-area resident with personal experience dealing with inadequate internet service, "pushed and pushed and pushed" for this project, Wray-Keene said.

"This project will open the door for faster speed and program transfer, and will open Ariel to Cougar opportunity to all these qualities and more," Cline said.

The port has already contracted Wholesale Communication as an internet provider. The company has agreed to lease the line and provide internet access to area residents, so long as the port pays for the necessary infrastructure, Wray-Keene said.