State funding helps Port of Woodland launch a rural broadband project

With the help of state funding, the Port of Woodland will install fiber-optic line in the upper Lewis River Valley to bring high-speed internet connections to homeowners and businesses in that area.
Customers currently living in the area rely on a spotty satellite connection or copper wire that is "old, inefficient and extremely expensive for the user," said Jennifer Wray-Keene, port executive director.
"Some people are paying $200 a month for dail-up speeds. You can't download a movie. You can't work from home," she said. "My commissioner (Paul Cline) couldn't even open his packet" of meeting materials.
The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board Thursday awarded the port a $375,000 grant and $375,000 loan to fund the "Ariel to Cougar Build" project. The port will cover the remaining 20% of the costs, or about $187,500.
The port plans to install about 48 new "dark fiber" lines between Cougar and Ariel along Highway 503. Dark fiber refers to unused fiber-optic cable that can be leased to an internet service provider to connect customers in the area.
The project includes "last-mile" components, which carry signals from the main line directly to a home or business. Last-mile line is usually the most expensive to install, and it has a small financial return in sparsely populated rural areas like Cougar and Ariel, Wray-Keene said.
That's why most private companies don't invest in those projects, leaving rural communities behind, she said.
Though it raised the cost of the project, the last-mile line will help attract big-name providers like Comcast or Verizon to the area. If the installation expense is already taken care of, private companies have incentive to expand their service to rural customers, Wray-Keene said.
“We at the Port of Woodland are thankful to CERB for their awarding of funds toward our dark fiber project. As we are witnessing with COVID-19 and even before, broadband is becoming an essential service for working, educating, and personal use from home," Cline said in a prepared statement Friday.
Port Commissioner Cline, a Yale-area resident with personal experience dealing with inadequate internet service, "pushed and pushed and pushed" for this project, Wray-Keene said.
"This project will open the door for faster speed and program transfer, and will open Ariel to Cougar opportunity to all these qualities and more," Cline said.
The port has already contracted Wholesale Communication as an internet provider. The company has agreed to lease the line and provide internet access to area residents, so long as the port pays for the necessary infrastructure, Wray-Keene said.
Bringing high-speed internet to the area will encourage businesses to open for people visiting the PacifiCorp-owned parks in the area, in turn boosting tourism revenue, Wray-Keene said.
"We have a dedicated cost to user just under $80 a month for high-speed internet. That allows people to run home businesses, work from home, create commercial tourism," she said. "Right now it's very hard to even run credit card machines up there. ... That's why there is very limited businesses up there."
Inadequate internet service is also a public safety problem, another reason for the limited tourism opporutnities, she said. Past efforts to vitalize the tourism industry were squashed by concerns that "hikers, bikers and travelers" lose phone service in the area and cannot easily contact emergency responders if help is needed, she said.
"Right now really the only cell service that works up there is US Cellular. They are not one of the big carriers. Most people have Verizon or AT&T," Wray-Keene said. "We hope through the fiber expansion, we will have more cell towers up there so people, as they visit Ape Caves or the Gifford Pinchot National Forcest, will have cell service."
Depending on weather and site conditions, installation of the fiber line should be completed by the fall of 2021, Wray-Keene said.
"Residents up there are excited," she said. "They've been pushing for this to get done."
