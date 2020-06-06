State encourages more people to get tested for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An increase in testing supplies is prompting the state to encourage more people to get tested for the coronavirus.

Testing helps contain the virus by identifying infected people so they can be quarantined, and a shortage of these supplies was one of the reasons the state issued stay-at-home and social distancing mandates when the pandemic began.

“With more widespread testing available this can really help people get peace of mind to know if they are infected with COVID-19 or not, help keep the people around them safe if they are infected and let us know if the pandemic is getting better or worse here in Washington,” said John Wiesman, state Secretary of Health.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s new expanded testing strategy last week, urging everyone with symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested. Those with a household member who suspects they’ve been infected or who lives with someone who is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case should also get tested.

People waiting for test results and members of their household should stay home until they get results to break the chain of transmission, Inslee said. Infected people can transmit the virus before they show symptoms, he said.