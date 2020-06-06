State encourages more people to get tested for COVID-19

An increase in testing supplies is prompting the state to encourage more people to get tested for the coronavirus.
Testing helps contain the virus by identifying infected people so they can be quarantined, and a shortage of these supplies was one of the reasons the state issued stay-at-home and social distancing mandates when the pandemic began.
“With more widespread testing available this can really help people get peace of mind to know if they are infected with COVID-19 or not, help keep the people around them safe if they are infected and let us know if the pandemic is getting better or worse here in Washington,” said John Wiesman, state Secretary of Health.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s new expanded testing strategy last week, urging everyone with symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested. Those with a household member who suspects they’ve been infected or who lives with someone who is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case should also get tested.
People waiting for test results and members of their household should stay home until they get results to break the chain of transmission, Inslee said. Infected people can transmit the virus before they show symptoms, he said.
Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, fatigue, aches, vomiting, diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Secretary of Health Wiesman said the state’s goal is for people to be tested within 24 hours of developing symptoms. But that is contingent on testing supplies, he said.
Cowlitz County has seen an increase in testing availability over the past month, health officials said last week.
The state is also is encouraging people who live and work in congregate settings — such as long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and job sites where workers are close together — to be tested.
Last week the governor announced the state’s plan to test all residents and staff of nursing homes by June 12 and all memory care units in assisted living facilities by the end of the month. The Department of Health Monday began sending out testing supplies and personal protective equipment for this effort.
As of June 1, about 18% of the state’s COVID cases and about 61% of its deaths have been identified as associated with a long term care facility. These cases may include residents as well as employees and visitors.
Inslee said once the state has an adequate and sustainable supply of testing kits, he hopes to set up routine screening of high-risk people, including health care workers, first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, correctional settings and certain worksites.
The state will continue to build up its test supply, and Inlsee said he’s been talking with domestic manufacturers about producing those supplies as well as personal protective equipment.
Along with test kits, the number of tests per day that laboratories can process has also increased over time to about 20,000 per day, Inslee said.
The state also wants to make sure low-income people, people of color, immigrants and those who don’t speak English have access to testing, Wiesman said.
The state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler Sunday extended his emergency order requiring health insurance companies to waive copays and deductibles for COVID-19 testing until at least July 3.
Medicare and Medicaid fully cover the cost of testing, and public health can help those without insurance get tested, Wiesman said.
In Cowlitz County, those without insurance who need to be tested can contact Family Health Center.
Other clinics in Cowlitz County, including PeaceHealth, Kaiser and other independent doctors’ offices have testing available for patients.
