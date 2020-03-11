State employment commissioner: Use Swiss workforce training model

When it comes to creating a talented workforce, Cowlitz County education and business leaders could find a good model in Switzerland.
Swiss businesses build their own talent pool with youth apprenticeships, Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in Longview on Tuesday.
Nearly 70% of Swiss students pursue apprenticeships after ninth grade, following one path set forth by the country’s education and job training model. For the next three to four years, the student will work a part-time job at a host company while taking career-specific classes the rest of the week, said LeVine, who studied Swiss apprenticeships while she was U.S. Ambassador there.
By the time a student finishes the program, they are qualified for the job — and likely to continue working for the company that trained them, LeVine said.
“Businesses in Switzerland are creators and not just consumers of talent. They are not waiting for a bunch of kids to graduate college. They are digging in actively,” LeVine’s husband and CEO of CellarTracker Eric LeVine said at the Cowlitz Economic Development Council annual meeting.
The LeVines have spoken worldwide about the merits of apprenticeship and reigniting new pathways to the American Dream. They also encourage a “cultural shift” away from stigmatizing apprenticeships as “blue collar” or “dead-end” jobs and away from emphasizing a degree over practical skills.
Making that shift benefits students by teaching them to be life-long learners on the job. Although an apprenticeship allows them to specialize in one career path early on, they can still pursue college education or other training afterward.
“A Swiss apprenticeship prepares you for life, but it doesn’t define you for life,” Suzi LeVine said.
“There are no dead ends. It doesn’t matter what path you go down at (age) 15, 16, 17,” her husband added.
On Tuesday, before a crowd of nearly 200 Cowlitz County business and education officials, they highlighted how the state is adapting that model in its Career Connect Washington.
Suzi LeVine served the state task force that helped design Career Connect Washington, a statewide work-based and academic program with similar designs as the Swiss apprenticeship model. State lawmakers launched the program last year.
The three-level program creates opportunities for students to “explore, prepare for and launch into” careers. School districts and businesses partner together at every level for job fairs, work site tours, pre-apprenticeship programs and on-the-job training aligned with classroom learning.
After the lecture, Mike Bridges, president of the Kelso-Longview Building Trades Council, said it is “good for the business community” to hear about the benefits of apprenticeships “from someone other than the trades.” It shows other industries that apprenticeships can be used to train for other jobs, he said.
Locally a model like Career Connect Washington could flourish, Bridges said. School districts want to prepare their students for careers, and businesses want a skilled workforce.
“We have all of the ingredients to make this work,” Bridges said.