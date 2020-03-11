State employment commissioner: Use Swiss workforce training model

When it comes to creating a talented workforce, Cowlitz County education and business leaders could find a good model in Switzerland.

Swiss businesses build their own talent pool with youth apprenticeships, Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in Longview on Tuesday.

Nearly 70% of Swiss students pursue apprenticeships after ninth grade, following one path set forth by the country’s education and job training model. For the next three to four years, the student will work a part-time job at a host company while taking career-specific classes the rest of the week, said LeVine, who studied Swiss apprenticeships while she was U.S. Ambassador there.

By the time a student finishes the program, they are qualified for the job — and likely to continue working for the company that trained them, LeVine said.

“Businesses in Switzerland are creators and not just consumers of talent. They are not waiting for a bunch of kids to graduate college. They are digging in actively,” LeVine’s husband and CEO of CellarTracker Eric LeVine said at the Cowlitz Economic Development Council annual meeting.