State delays Castle Rock breakwater construction to protect fish in Cowlitz River

The City Council approved a $47,000 county grant Monday to pay for engineers to rework designs — a Washington State Fish & Wildlife request Vorse said will not work.

The state requested the city see if wood could be added to the breakwater design to "soften the impact" to the river, said Washington State Fish & Wildlife Regional Habitat Program Manager Dave Howe. He said fish and insects can create habitat in wood, but not the currently planned concrete and steel structure.

Port pitches in for Castle Rock boat launch upgrades The Castle Rock boat launch could see safety upgrades in 2018, thanks in part to funding from the Port of Longview.

Creating a breakwater with wood, Vorse said, would not work in the Cowlitz River because the large amount of sediment that runs from Mount St. Helens into the water quickly would deteriorate the structure. Vorse said the previous plan was to install two steel pilings 20 feet apart with concrete slabs between them to direct water away from the dock.

The additional request is part of the state's "due diligence," Howe said, and will not prevent the project from proceeding.

"If the only engineering design that will work is concrete, we understand that and will try to accommodate that," he said.