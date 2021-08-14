State delays Castle Rock breakwater construction to protect fish in Cowlitz River

CASTLE ROCK — A last-minute request from the state to minimize wildlife harm has delayed construction to make a Cowlitz River boat launch safer.
More sports fields, an RV park and a larger library are all possible options. Officials are asking city residents and visitors to share their ideas by Friday.
Crews plan to install breakwaters to redirect the current on the upstream side of the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch in Castle Rock to protect smaller boats. The state is requesting designers go back to the drawing board to see if there is a way to guard fish and boaters with the barriers.
The problem
High water levels and strong currents in the winter have pushed smaller vessels into the boat launch’s dock on the upstream side, said Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse, and some vessels have taken on water. Vorse said no one has been injured, but there have been about two “near misses” roughly five years ago and several complaints.
CASTLE ROCK — A highly anticipated sport smelt dipping opening on the Cowlitz River on Wednesday wound up providing thousands of people with p…
A sign at the boat launch reads it is only safe for vessels below 18 feet in length to use the downstream launch, where the floating dock provides protection from the upstream current.
There are two sides of the boat launch separated by the dock off West Side Highway: one ramp releases vessels into the upstream section of the river where the current is stronger and another ramp releases into the downstream portion where the current is milder.
The new request
The City Council approved a $47,000 county grant Monday to pay for engineers to rework designs — a Washington State Fish & Wildlife request Vorse said will not work.
The state requested the city see if wood could be added to the breakwater design to "soften the impact" to the river, said Washington State Fish & Wildlife Regional Habitat Program Manager Dave Howe. He said fish and insects can create habitat in wood, but not the currently planned concrete and steel structure.
The Castle Rock boat launch could see safety upgrades in 2018, thanks in part to funding from the Port of Longview.
Creating a breakwater with wood, Vorse said, would not work in the Cowlitz River because the large amount of sediment that runs from Mount St. Helens into the water quickly would deteriorate the structure. Vorse said the previous plan was to install two steel pilings 20 feet apart with concrete slabs between them to direct water away from the dock.
The additional request is part of the state's "due diligence," Howe said, and will not prevent the project from proceeding.
"If the only engineering design that will work is concrete, we understand that and will try to accommodate that," he said.
The state's new request delayed the project by roughly 14 months, Vorse said. The project has been discussed since at least 2013, according to previous reports by The Daily News.