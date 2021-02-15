State, COVID-19 vaccine sites focus on second doses this week

Appointments for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be especially scarce this week as state health officials focus Washington’s allocation on getting people their second doses.
The state received 206,125 doses from the federal government for this week, and providers requested about 170,000 second doses for the week, according to the Department of Health.
The difference is likely because some providers used second doses as first doses in January after the governor began requiring them to use 95% of their vaccine allocation within a week, according to the department. This means that a portion of this week’s available first doses be used to complete the series for these people.
“We are monitoring the distribution of doses closely and making adjustments as needed,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health. “While the limited availability of first doses will be challenging this coming week, focusing on second doses will help pave the way for an improved and more sustainable allocation of vaccines in future weeks.”
The Department of Health will send its limited amount of first doses to state and local mobile vaccination teams for long-term care facilities and adult family homes, as well as mass vaccine sites in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties and other sites that address equity.
The state-run mass vaccination sites in Ridgefield, Kennewick and Wenatchee will offer second-doses only this week, except for first dose appointments at Ridgefield that were rescheduled because of winter weather.
Organizers closed the vaccine site Friday and Saturday because of winter weather. Those with appointments on those days can get their first dose Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is only for people who were pre-registered and had their appointment rescheduled.
The Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site will be open from Wednesday through Saturday to administer second doses because shipments are arriving Tuesday. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine which requires a second shot 21 days after the first.
Those who were vaccinated at the site were sent an email from Safeway after receiving their first shot. Patients who did not get this email should call Safeway at 253-259-6312. Representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help with scheduling. Those unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email can bring their vaccination card and ID to the fairgrounds and staff on site will honor it, according to the state.
Since opening Jan. 26, the four sites have vaccinated 41,440 people, including 10,148 at the Clark County site, according to the Department of Health.
Some vaccine providers still have first doses they can use and the federal pharmacy program will bring additional first doses to the state, according to the Department of Health. The new federal program is sending vaccine to three pharmacy groups in Washington — Safeway/Albertsons, Costco and Health Mart Independent Pharmacies — separate from the state allocation.