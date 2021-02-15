State, COVID-19 vaccine sites focus on second doses this week

Organizers closed the vaccine site Friday and Saturday because of winter weather. Those with appointments on those days can get their first dose Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is only for people who were pre-registered and had their appointment rescheduled.

The Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site will be open from Wednesday through Saturday to administer second doses because shipments are arriving Tuesday. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine which requires a second shot 21 days after the first.

Those who were vaccinated at the site were sent an email from Safeway after receiving their first shot. Patients who did not get this email should call Safeway at 253-259-6312. Representatives are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help with scheduling. Those unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email can bring their vaccination card and ID to the fairgrounds and staff on site will honor it, according to the state.

Since opening Jan. 26, the four sites have vaccinated 41,440 people, including 10,148 at the Clark County site, according to the Department of Health.

Some vaccine providers still have first doses they can use and the federal pharmacy program will bring additional first doses to the state, according to the Department of Health. The new federal program is sending vaccine to three pharmacy groups in Washington — Safeway/Albertsons, Costco and Health Mart Independent Pharmacies — separate from the state allocation.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.