State COVID-19 vaccine data shows inequities; state, local officials vow improvement

Other reasons for the disparities, particularly among the Hispanic population, include language barriers, immigration concerns, government mistrust and vaccine hesitation, Shah said.

Some barriers to getting the vaccine locally include language differences, lack of computer and internet access and unreliable transportation, Krager said. Although people don’t need health insurance to get the vaccine, which is free, not everyone may realize that, he said. Inadequate communication about who’s eligible and how to get the vaccine is also a barrier, Krager said.

The overall shortage of vaccine is also a challenge, Krager said. The handful of vaccine providers in Cowlitz County have received a limited amount of doses, making appointments difficult to get.

Krager said although the state isn’t entirely clear on county allocation, it seems that some of Cowlitz County’s vaccine has gone to the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. While Cowlitz residents can go there, it’s hard for people who struggle with transportation and lack access to computer to get an appointment, he said.

A more equitable system would have more diversity in vaccine providers and better “geographically dispersed” vaccine allocations could help achieve that, Krager said.