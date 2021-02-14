State COVID-19 vaccine data shows inequities; state, local officials vow improvement

In Washington, Hispanic, Black and multiracial people infected by the coronavirus at higher rates have received a low percentage of COVID-19 vaccine when compared to their proportion of the state’s population, according to a report released Thursday.
State and local health officials said improving vaccine equity is a top priority.
“The system isn’t perfect right now, and a lot of that is due to lack of vaccine. So we’re trying to work within the system to be as equitable as possible,” said Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer. “Ultimately, the goal is everyone who wants vaccine should be able to get it as easily as possible once they are eligible.”
Ensuring equitable vaccine distribution underlies the county health department’s entire response to COVID-19 because of inequities among case, hospitalization and death rates among minorities, Krager said.
“If we want to save lives and prevent hospitalizations we need to vaccinate persons of color,” he said. “That’s an epidemiologic reality and a risk based analysis in that sense.”
Data presented in late October showed the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people among Hispanic people and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders was well above average and disproportionate to their population.
There is not enough data available for staff to draw updated conclusions about how COVID-19 is currently impacting different racial and ethnic groups in Cowlitz County, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
The county is missing race and ethnicity data for two-thirds of confirmed COVID-19 cases in November and December, she said. This is in part due to a dramatic surge in cases beginning in November, limiting contact tracing and case investigations. Patients also choose to not disclose demographic information, Donahue said.
According to the state report, Hispanic people make up 4.7% of state residents who have received one vaccine dose, although they account for 13.2% of the state’s population. About 5.9% of those fully vaccinated were Hispanic.
Black and multiracial groups also underrepresented compared to the overall population, according to the report.
About 11% of people with one dose and about 10% of people with both doses had unknown race/ethnicity.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday the report shows the state needs a more intentional pro-equity approach and that the state is committed to improving vaccine distribution efforts.
Some of the inequity among those vaccinated under phase 1a, including healthcare workers, high-risk first responders, long-term care staff and residents, may stem from licensed healthcare workers being less diverse, Shah said.
Other reasons for the disparities, particularly among the Hispanic population, include language barriers, immigration concerns, government mistrust and vaccine hesitation, Shah said.
Some barriers to getting the vaccine locally include language differences, lack of computer and internet access and unreliable transportation, Krager said. Although people don’t need health insurance to get the vaccine, which is free, not everyone may realize that, he said. Inadequate communication about who’s eligible and how to get the vaccine is also a barrier, Krager said.
The overall shortage of vaccine is also a challenge, Krager said. The handful of vaccine providers in Cowlitz County have received a limited amount of doses, making appointments difficult to get.
Krager said although the state isn’t entirely clear on county allocation, it seems that some of Cowlitz County’s vaccine has gone to the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. While Cowlitz residents can go there, it’s hard for people who struggle with transportation and lack access to computer to get an appointment, he said.
A more equitable system would have more diversity in vaccine providers and better “geographically dispersed” vaccine allocations could help achieve that, Krager said.
“I’m hopeful we’ll get there soon and have more vaccine able to distribute to more places, pharmacies, clinics, places people are used to going to,” he said.
The county doesn’t have much control over how much vaccine gets sent to which providers, but it has been able to help vaccinate people through mobile clinics, Krager said.
Earlier this month, volunteer teams vaccinated more than 930 residents and staff of adult family homes, assisted living facilities and senior independent living facilities in Clark and Cowlitz counties.
Adult family homes were eligible for the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate long-term care facilities but some didn’t sign up, Krager said. Residents there often struggle with transportation, so getting to a vaccine appointment offsite would have been a challenge, he said. The mobile teams vaccinated about the same amount of people that the Ridgefield mass vaccination site sees in one day, Krager said.
“That shows we have that capability to bring the vaccine to people,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to use that model going forward, moving into essential workplaces and reach more people that way who have access issues.”
Krager said the county group has considered reaching the phase 1b population similarly, by holding mobile clinics at senior housing or communities that aren’t long-term care facilities.
The health department may also hold vaccine clinics at schools because they are well-dispersed in neighborhoods, easier to access and generally trusted places, Krager said.
Krager said the department is also planning to reach out to community organizations that serve those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to see what ideas they have and what barriers they’ve identified.
The health department will also work with the Cowlitz Free Medical Clinic, Cowlitz Family Health Center, the Healthcare for the Homeless team and PeaceHealth to help people with access issues.
Bill Reade, Ethnic Support Council executive director, said the organization is concerned that members of the Spanish-speaking population might need more information about the vaccine, including on its safety, eligibility guidelines and how to get it when its their turn.
Right now, being vaccinated is not a high priority for clients that come in to the Ethnic Support Council office for help, Reade said.
The state is working on several strategies to improve equity, said Paj Nandi, director of community relations and equity for the Department of Health.
Some approaches include engage communities to inform vaccine planning, prioritizing allocation to providers that serve disproportionately impacted communities and contracting with community organizations to spread vaccine information.
The state has also reserved 20% of appointments at the Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site for phone-based, rather than online, scheduling, Nandi said.
Secretary of Health Shah said addressing equity and increasing overall vaccine numbers are complimentary efforts.
Krager agreed that vaccine should go both to efficient, larger sites as well as smaller clinics, hospitals and other providers that can serve more diverse population.
“You may suffer a bit in efficiency spreading vaccines out more but I think it’s worth it to suffer more in efficiency to increase access,” Krager said. “Everyone should have the same ability to access vaccine once eligible and we should break down barriers whenever we can.”
For the latest information on vaccination and testing sites, visit tdn.com/resources