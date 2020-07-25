State closes four complaints against Longview dentist; others await review

• An anonymous patient complained in February that Wise's office was deceptive over whether Wise was in his insurance network. Again, Wise said, this took place during that tumultuous period in the winter. DOH officials closed the report without any action but did not cite a reason.

Open complaints

Wise discussed the complaints and state of the clinic in a recent TDN phone interview for about an hour and a half before cutting the conversation short, just before it turned to the open complaints. Wise said he was under the impression he was talking to an employee at the Department of Health who shares the reporter's first name. He accused the reporter of misrepresenting himself before ending the call. However, the reporter identified himself when calling the clinic and Wise's lawyer the day before; he had interviewed Wise for the January story; had exchanged several text messages with Wise since January; and used the same phone number in that string of messages throughout his dealings with Wise. TDN policy requires reporters to identify themselves up front when approaching news sources. TDN editors assert that the reporter followed that long-standing ethical policy.