State business grant asks total $2.5M in Cowlitz, but county gets just $115K

Cowlitz County businesses collectively asked for more than $2.5 million in emergency state relief grants before the Cowlitz Economic Development Council closed the application process Wednesday, two days before the state deadline.
There was no sense in keeping it open knowing that the state will pay out less than $115,000 in grants for the county.
“It was an arbitrary deadline … but we had to. We were just so overwhelmed with applications,” CEDC President Ted Sprague said Friday. (For reference, Clark County kept its application window open for just six hours compared to Cowlitz’s eight days, Sprague said.)
“It’s shocking how many companies need relief right now,” Sprague said. “It’s just really difficult for small businesses in this environment.”
Nearly 300 Cowlitz businesses applied for the Working Washington Small Business Grant Opportunity, a state aid program funded by Gov. Jay Inslee’s Strategic Reserve Fund. The CEDC handled the initial round of applications, and it will forward the requests to the state Department of Commerce for review.
“We got so many strong applications and worthy applications. I could have submitted almost every application I received, and I would have felt good about it (getting approved by the governor) because there is so much need,” Sprague said.
But Sprague can send just 46 applications to Commerce, which will likely pare them down further before sending them to Inslee for final approval.
The grant offers up to $10,000 for businesses with 10 or fewer employees that have been open for at least a year. It could take four to six weeks before the approved applicants receive their funding, Sprague said.
“I understand that if your business is on the line, it’s really hard to be patient. I just hope people can hang in there," he said. "All of this stuff is a moving target. Businesses should check the coronavirus website that the state of Washington has at least twice a day and got to the (Small Business Administration) website and check that at least twice a day, just to see what else is coming.”
