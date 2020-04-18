State business grant asks total $2.5M in Cowlitz, but county gets just $115K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County businesses collectively asked for more than $2.5 million in emergency state relief grants before the Cowlitz Economic Development Council closed the application process Wednesday, two days before the state deadline.

There was no sense in keeping it open knowing that the state will pay out less than $115,000 in grants for the county.

“It was an arbitrary deadline … but we had to. We were just so overwhelmed with applications,” CEDC President Ted Sprague said Friday. (For reference, Clark County kept its application window open for just six hours compared to Cowlitz’s eight days, Sprague said.)

“It’s shocking how many companies need relief right now,” Sprague said. “It’s just really difficult for small businesses in this environment.”

Nearly 300 Cowlitz businesses applied for the Working Washington Small Business Grant Opportunity, a state aid program funded by Gov. Jay Inslee’s Strategic Reserve Fund. The CEDC handled the initial round of applications, and it will forward the requests to the state Department of Commerce for review.