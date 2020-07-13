State business association endorses 44 incumbent state legislators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Association of Washington Businesses on Friday issued automatic endorsements for 44 incumbent members of the State Legislature, including three of the Southwest Washington lawmakers running for re-election this year.

Sen. John Braun (R-Centralia) and Reps. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Ed Orcutt (R-Kalama) all earned support of the AWB based on their voting record, according to a news release. The two other regional incumbents — Longview Democrat Sen. Dean Takko and Aberdeen Democrat Rep. Brian Blake — did not quality for an automatic endorsement.

The AWB gives automatic endorsements to incumbent candidates with an 80% or higher voting record on issues of significance to employers, according to a news release. Additional endorsements of candidates who did not quality for an automatic endorsement and non-incumbent candidates will be made later, according to the AWB.

“Washington will be facing enormous challenges as we attempt to rebound from this pandemic and rebuild our economy,” AWB President Kris Johnson said in a prepared statement Friday. “We need lawmakers who understand what employers are facing and are committed to taking action that will help employers get back on their feet. The candidates we are endorsing now have consistently supported a strong private sector for urban and rural Washington.”

