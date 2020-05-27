State approves three more counties for Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There was some limited good news for clam diggers and Pacific County's tourism industry Wednesday, and Cowlitz County went a day without a new coronavirus case.

Pacific County announced greater hotel capacity maximums based on the county's recent move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step COVID economic recovery plan.

All hotels can now open at 50 percent capacity, Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom said. Larger hotels were originally limited to 25 percent capacity.

If all continues to go well and the county enters Phase 3 by June 14, hotels will be allowed to re-open at 100% capacity, she said.

The county also dropped its ban on recreational clam digging. However, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has not yet announced clam digging dates, so diggers still can't go shoveling for razor clams, Lindstrom said.

"As far as the county is concerned, there is no limitation from us," she said, "but Fish and Wildlife is still saying no clam digging in May."

Beach approaches opened in the county on May 18, but the county is still debating whether to keep them open for Independence Day weekend.