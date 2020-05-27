State approves three more counties for Phase 2

There was some limited good news for clam diggers and Pacific County's tourism industry Wednesday, and Cowlitz County went a day without a new coronavirus case.
Pacific County announced greater hotel capacity maximums based on the county's recent move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step COVID economic recovery plan.
All hotels can now open at 50 percent capacity, Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom said. Larger hotels were originally limited to 25 percent capacity.
If all continues to go well and the county enters Phase 3 by June 14, hotels will be allowed to re-open at 100% capacity, she said.
The county also dropped its ban on recreational clam digging. However, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has not yet announced clam digging dates, so diggers still can't go shoveling for razor clams, Lindstrom said.
"As far as the county is concerned, there is no limitation from us," she said, "but Fish and Wildlife is still saying no clam digging in May."
Beach approaches opened in the county on May 18, but the county is still debating whether to keep them open for Independence Day weekend.
"We haven't publicly stated yet whether those will be open," Lindstrom said. "We're trying to avoid 100,000 people coming to the peninsula on that weekend."
In other COVID developments Wednesday, state health officials Wednesday approved three more counties for Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan: Thurston, Kittitas and Walla Walla.
Kittitas County first applied in early May, but the state held up the application due to an outbreak at a frozen food manufacturer. The health department reported the outbreak was winding down last week, according to a county press release.
"Over the past three weeks, the Kittitas County Public Health Department demonstrated its ability to quickly and thoughtfully respond to an outbreak in its community," according to the Department of Health press release.
As of Wednesday, 24 of the state's 39 counties have been approved for Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whitman.
Clallam, Kitsap and Klickitat counties are eligible to apply for Phase 2, which allows restaurants, hair salons and some other businesses to reopen with restrictions, occupancy limits and other measures to thwart the spread of the virus.
To apply for a variance, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.
Washington has had nearly 20,200 coronavirus cases and 1,078 deaths, and 332,000 people have been tested, according to the state Department of Health. Cowlitz County has had 73 cases and no deaths.
