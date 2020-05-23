State approves Cowlitz County for Phase 2

To apply, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.

Pacific County has had nine COVID-19 cases, with one death. From May 3 to May 17, the county has had about 5 cases per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.

Yakima County has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 during that time period, with 408 cases, according to the state.

Kittitas County has the second-highest rate, with 107 cases per 100,000. The county was eligible to apply for Phase 2 under the governor's original criteria which allowed counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply if they had not had a new case of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. However, its application was put on hold after an outbreak of 49 cases related to frozen food processor Twin City Foods.

Clark County had 8 cases per 100,000 during that time. However, health officials are now investigating an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods fruit plant, where 38 employees tested positive for the virus as of Friday, The Columbian reported.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Friday the state is making good progress as the May 31 deadline of the current stay-at-home order gets closer. However, he said not every county will be able to move over to Phase 2 on June 1.

