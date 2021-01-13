State alters COVID-19 vaccine plan in effort to speed up administration

The federal announcement “left us uncertain,” but what hasn’t changed is that the vaccine supply expected next week, Shah said.

“The key is getting more doses into states so those states can get them to local communities and into the arms of people,” he said. “However, without consistent and enhanced vaccine supply, by making pronouncements we’re simply having people get into even longer lines, which only adds to frustration and consternation of everyone and does not help us get vaccines administered.”

The state wants the federal government to increase the vaccine supply and for it to be consistent and timely, Shah said. Right now, the state is finding out how much vaccine it’s getting days before and is not assured of a consistent amount, he said.

Roberts said the state needs information on the long-term stable vaccine supply so it can structure the vaccine program based on what will be available.

Before it can launch phase 1b, the state is monitoring the number of vaccines administered because it wants to have a sufficient number of people in that first phase vaccinated before opening it up, Shah said. State officials are also communicating with healthcare partners statewide to get a “lay of the land” for timing of 1b, he said.