State: 90% of COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by winter weather

As the vaccine allocations for this week and next week arrive, the state is exploring distribution strategies, including opening extra lanes at mass vaccination sites, Roberts said.

“We will definitely want to get all that vaccine used up appropriately as quickly as we can,” she said.

The three-week vaccine supply forecast from the federal government is increasing, but still is not close to meeting what providers requested, Roberts said. Next week, the state will receive 263,570 doses, about 60% of the 436,720 requested.

The following week, the state is set to receive 269,270 doses and should receive 292,220 doses the week of March 7.

Next week, much of the vaccine will be used for second doses, Roberts said. The state is focusing on getting people their second dose to balance out second doses used as first doses several weeks ago.

In an effort to make sure all eligible communities have vaccine access, some counties may get more doses than others, Roberts said.

“This statewide approach ensures everyone who is eligible has equal access to vaccine no matter where they live,” according to a Department of Health statement. “Any vaccine that gets into our state helps protect us all by building community immunity.”