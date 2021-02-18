State: 90% of COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by winter weather

About 90% of COVID-19 vaccine shipments expected in Washington this week have been delayed by winter storms across the country, according to the state Department of Health.
The state expected more than 206,000 doses from the federal government this week, so based on the department’s estimate, only about 15,000 doses have arrived.
As of Feb. 15, providers had given more than 1.2 million doses statewide, nearly 83% of the doses delivered.
Cowlitz County providers have given 10,780 vaccines as of Monday. More than 7,750 county residents — nearly 10% of the estimated adult population of the county — have received their first dose and about 2,540 were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
This week’s Moderna vaccines haven’t shipped, and a limited amount of Pfizer vaccines have arrived, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health.
The state mass vaccination sites in Kennewick and Spokane will be closed through the weekend because of the shortages, and appointments will be rescheduled. The Ridgefield site also will be closed Saturday, but because no appointments had been set for that day, no one will need to reschedule.
“We hope deliveries will happen later this week, but we’re in a holding pattern until weather on the East Coast lightens up and vaccines can ship out,” Roberts said.
As the vaccine allocations for this week and next week arrive, the state is exploring distribution strategies, including opening extra lanes at mass vaccination sites, Roberts said.
“We will definitely want to get all that vaccine used up appropriately as quickly as we can,” she said.
The three-week vaccine supply forecast from the federal government is increasing, but still is not close to meeting what providers requested, Roberts said. Next week, the state will receive 263,570 doses, about 60% of the 436,720 requested.
The following week, the state is set to receive 269,270 doses and should receive 292,220 doses the week of March 7.
Next week, much of the vaccine will be used for second doses, Roberts said. The state is focusing on getting people their second dose to balance out second doses used as first doses several weeks ago.
In an effort to make sure all eligible communities have vaccine access, some counties may get more doses than others, Roberts said.
“This statewide approach ensures everyone who is eligible has equal access to vaccine no matter where they live,” according to a Department of Health statement. “Any vaccine that gets into our state helps protect us all by building community immunity.”
In addition to the state’s vaccine allocation, pharmacies participating in a new federal program received about 22,500 doses this week, Roberts said. The state doesn’t know how much pharmacies will receive next week, but is anticipating an increase, she said.
Starting next week, Walmart, Rite Aid and Kroger (Fred Meyer and QFC) will join Costco, Safeway/Albertsons and Health Mart Independent Pharmacies in receiving doses through the program.
State health officials said Thursday they are planning for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but are waiting for more information and federal guidance.
The Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA) advisory committee is set to review the emergency use application for the single-dose vaccine candidate Feb. 26.
In Washington, decreasing COVID-19 cases are an encouraging sign, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases.
“What we have been doing is working,” Lindquist said. “We’ve essentially had three waves of disease, the first wave being the initial, small, the second a little larger and the third being this massive wave. ... We’re down the backside of this third wave. It looks really, really promising.”
Cowlitz County also has seen a decrease in cases, with the daily average dropping from 30 the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2 to 13 the following week.
The county Thursday reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 4,090.