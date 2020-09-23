Star witness details multiple-murder plot, defendant to take stand Friday

Mortensen said Rolfe told her she was going to make a silencer for the gun using guidance from a YouTube video. The two agreed to call each other “Thelma and Louise” —named after the iconic girl-gangster-buddy movie — during the plotting conversations. They referred to a possible murder weapon as an “air fryer.”

Mortensen said that on several occasions she had tried to convince Rolfe to drop the murder plot, which she described as a case of revenge for a failed marriage.

“She said she was going to blow his head off and would say, “My face is going to be the last thing you see.”

Mortensen told the court Wednesday that she feared for her life during the two weeks that she worked with police, after calling them to reveal what she believed to be her friend’s murderous scheme.

She said that when Rolfe was arrested outside her home, “I just sat down on my steps and cried, because it all had been so stressful.”

Mortensen said police gave her a handgun to offer up as a murder weapon, and when Rolfe grabbed the weapon from Mortensen’s car on Sept. 6, she was immediately arrested by Kelso police and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies.