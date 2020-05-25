Standout Grads: Sidney Martin leads KHS by example, with compassion

Editor’s note: This is the second entry in this year’s “standout grads” series about outstanding seniors from local high schools. The series will appear daily for the next two weeks.
Sidney Martin fell into her first leadership role somewhat accidentally. But it didn’t take long for the Kelso High School senior to get hooked.
It started with founding the American Sign Language Club at the behest of one of her teachers her sophomore year.
“She asked if me and my friend could do it. I’d never done anything like that before, but we decided to take a stab at it,” Sidney said. “I guess I just realized that I really liked creating that club and leading it,” so she sought out more opportunities.
This year Sidney served as the Associated Student Body publicity manager, the Varsity K Club president, Highlander Print Shop manager and on the Key Club. Every morning she guided the school in the Pledge of Allegiance during the morning announcements.
Sidney’s teachers say her long list of leadership roles make her a Standout Grad not just on paper but also in personality.
“The thing that I am going to miss most (when Sidney graduates) is that whatever event we had going on at Kelso High, Sidney was either attending it or had a part in planning/facilitating it,” said Jen Hamilton, a math teacher. “She was a leader by showing kids what to do and being an example of buying into the full high school experience.”
Hamilton taught Sidney’s first-period trigonometry class. While an early morning math class might sound like misery to some, Sidney always came to class “eager to learn,” Hamilton said.
“She has such a bright and bubbly personality and that showed in every interaction that she had with students and adults at the school. … I would see her daily, working away as she raced by my room to perform a task and you could tell how much she loved to invest into our school and to make it a better place to be,” Hamilton said.
Among Sidney’s biggest contributions to school improvement was her project to revamp the print shop, Hamilton said. It’s something “teachers utilized a ton,” she said.
Students and teachers can print posters or make copies in the shop, which is run like a business by DECA, the business and marketing club.
Taylor Beck said the shop wasn’t turning a profit when he started as DECA advisor two years ago. Sidney stepped up to fix it.
“She figured out the costs for our business. She figured out what she needed to be charging. She tracked all our invoices,” Beck said. “She knows way more about that poster printer business than I do.”
Sidney submitted the print shop project to a statewide DECA competition and earned her way to nationals last year.
“She operates essentially as an adult would. I would hire her if I ran a business because she’s the type of person who just understands things quickly. If she doesn’t know something, she’s always trying to find an answer,” Beck said. “We’ve allowed her to operate autonomously that way, and she’s achieved quite a bit with minimal guidance.”
For Sidney, leadership isn’t about filling out a resume — though hers is certainly impressive. She said she gets involved in clubs because “I want to be someone who shows other people love. … I want to be someone who is compassionate.”
It’s a value instilled in her by her parents and her church, where she volunteers regularly, she said.
“I try to be a good example, leave something behind. It’s something I strive for,” she said.
Planning school dances, pepping students up for athletic events and brightening teachers’ days with the morning announcements are all ways she can give back to the school. And each experience teaches her more about what it means to “actually lead versus just getting stuff done,” she said.
“Being a leader means to actually care about people and want the best for them and to work hard to get things done,” Sidney said. “It’s not just about getting things checked off the list. It’s about being kind and leading others well.”
