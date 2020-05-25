Standout Grads: Sidney Martin leads KHS by example, with compassion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This is the second entry in this year’s “standout grads” series about outstanding seniors from local high schools. The series will appear daily for the next two weeks.

Sidney Martin fell into her first leadership role somewhat accidentally. But it didn’t take long for the Kelso High School senior to get hooked.

It started with founding the American Sign Language Club at the behest of one of her teachers her sophomore year.

“She asked if me and my friend could do it. I’d never done anything like that before, but we decided to take a stab at it,” Sidney said. “I guess I just realized that I really liked creating that club and leading it,” so she sought out more opportunities.

This year Sidney served as the Associated Student Body publicity manager, the Varsity K Club president, Highlander Print Shop manager and on the Key Club. Every morning she guided the school in the Pledge of Allegiance during the morning announcements.

Sidney’s teachers say her long list of leadership roles make her a Standout Grad not just on paper but also in personality.