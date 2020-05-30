Standout Grad: CR senior kind, hardworking despite personal hardship

“You always heard, ‘It’s nice to have Jaden on my team,’ or ‘It’s nice to have Jaden involved in my group,’ ” said Ron Strode, a civics, law and psychology teacher. “That comes from being a leader and having a good attitude.”

Jaden took several courses with Strode and served as his teaching assistant year. Jaden is engaged in class and turns in high-quality work, Strode said. He also supports other students’ success.

Strode highlighted Jaden’s debate groups in his contemporary world problems class as an example.

“I sometimes stuck him with different people, with kids who … maybe didn’t want to talk. And he never made them feel like they were out of place. He always made them feel like they were part of the team,” Stode said. “Even if they only said three words, he wanted to hear what they had to say, and he made sure they were comfortable to say what they felt, because that’s what the class is about.”

Likewise in his food science course with Collins, Jaden sought out opportunities to help his peers.

“There was a student who was struggling kind of academically, and Jaden invited them to be in his lab group for a particular assignment so they could figure out how to do it together,” Collins said.