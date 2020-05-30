Standout Grad: CR senior kind, hardworking despite personal hardship

Editor’s note: This is the sixth story in our annual “Standout Grads” series, which continues through most of this week.
Jaden Outwater’s character doesn’t waver in the face of adversity.
When a broken leg prevented the Castle Rock High School student from competing in fall season sports his sophomore year, he focused his energy on spring baseball. Then he returned to the wrestling mat the next year and qualified for state.
When his grandparents died the summer before his senior year, he pushed forward in school and athletics to live his life the way they would have wanted.
“It was hard. They were the people I was living with, and it was just kind of hard coming home to an empty house for a little while. … I’ve just been using the thought that they would have wanted me to play (sports) or do this or that to help drive me forward,” Jaden said.
And despite any personal challenges, Jaden maintained his kindness and work ethic.
“He stayed positive and there wasn’t a dip in his grades or behavior. … His ability to deal with personal stresses and not let it affect his education is pretty amazing,” said Julia Collins, an agriculture teacher.
Jaden’s character shines best in the classroom as a “quiet leader,” Collins said. He’s a kind, independent and driven learner who “makes sure he’s doing it right the first time.” He adds positive humor to class and builds up other students.
“You always heard, ‘It’s nice to have Jaden on my team,’ or ‘It’s nice to have Jaden involved in my group,’ ” said Ron Strode, a civics, law and psychology teacher. “That comes from being a leader and having a good attitude.”
Jaden took several courses with Strode and served as his teaching assistant year. Jaden is engaged in class and turns in high-quality work, Strode said. He also supports other students’ success.
Strode highlighted Jaden’s debate groups in his contemporary world problems class as an example.
“I sometimes stuck him with different people, with kids who … maybe didn’t want to talk. And he never made them feel like they were out of place. He always made them feel like they were part of the team,” Stode said. “Even if they only said three words, he wanted to hear what they had to say, and he made sure they were comfortable to say what they felt, because that’s what the class is about.”
Likewise in his food science course with Collins, Jaden sought out opportunities to help his peers.
“There was a student who was struggling kind of academically, and Jaden invited them to be in his lab group for a particular assignment so they could figure out how to do it together,” Collins said.
Jaden played football and baseball and wrestled. Westling was probably his favorite, he said.
“I enjoyed it all four years. I went to state my junior year, and I went to state as an alternate my senior year. … I think I like it because of the discipline and having to listen to everything. You have to give it your best.”
Wrestlers also need “strong mindsets,” Jaden said. They have to fight through challenges to succeed — just like he has so far in his own life.
“I think he’s just a determined young man, and I wish him the best in everything he does,” Collins said. “I think he’s going to go out and do great things.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.