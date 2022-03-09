 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stand with Ukraine rally set for Friday evening in Longview

Ukraine flag

The Ukraine flag.

 Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash, Contributed

Cowlitz County residents can show support for Ukraine during a rally Friday evening. 

Lower Columbia Indivisible is holding the event from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the Longview City Hall parking lot. 

"Join us in sending hope and prayers to Ukraine and the world," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "This will be a chance for like-minded people to stand together in solidarity, united by our desire for peace."

Attendees are asked to park on the street. Flashlights, phones and signs welcome and masks are appreciated, the group posted.

