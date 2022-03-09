Stand with Ukraine rally set for Friday evening in Longview

Cowlitz County residents can show support for Ukraine during a rally Friday evening.

Lower Columbia Indivisible is holding the event from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the Longview City Hall parking lot.

"Join us in sending hope and prayers to Ukraine and the world," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "This will be a chance for like-minded people to stand together in solidarity, united by our desire for peace."

Attendees are asked to park on the street. Flashlights, phones and signs welcome and masks are appreciated, the group posted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.