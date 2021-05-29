Stand-out grad: Timmons pushes herself in Kelso virtual classes during a pandemic senior year

Hannah Timmons

School: Kelso Virtual Academy and Kelso High School

Age: 18

Hometown: Kelso

Parents: Paula Timmons and Brannon Starr

Plans: Merced Community College in California to be a neonatal nurse.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? It would be my real dad. He passed away when I was 5.

What would you order for your final meal? Spaghetti