Stand-out Grad: Mark Morris senior ready to continue helping others by becoming a judge

Jazz Frazier always kept busy during high school. He didn't mind.

"I've always been drawn to helping and wanting to do more in my school," said Frazier, weeks away from earning his diploma from Mark Morris High School. "I remember when I was smaller I always wanted to help the teacher and even now there are times when my teacher is passing out papers and I'm like, 'Can I pass the rest out?'"

Drum major in the Mark Morris High School marching band, Frazier stood as one of three people who directed the rest of the band. As a senior, his role as Associated Student Body activities coordinator meant keeping a calendar of assemblies and other events.

A seat on Longview School District's equity committee saw Frazier, as a student representative, reporting on some of the experiences he had at Mark Morris and ways they could improve diversity and racial equality.

He was homecoming king, a varsity javelin and discus thrower, a member of Longview's National Honor Society chapter, and he helped coordinate school food drives. He's even performed across the state at high school band festivals.

That work ethic drove him to choose a social sciences major when he goes to Washington State University Vancouver this fall.

Eventually, Frazier said he wants to go to law school to become a prosecuting attorney and eventually sit in the judge's chambers.

"Someone told me once, 'You know, you're really good at arguing,' and I was like, 'You know, you're absolutely right,'" Frazier said.

Regan Huffman, band director at Mark Morris who also taught Frazier at Cascade Middle School, said Frazier brought a natural confidence and sense of humor to every performance.

"He comes in front of a group and has no hesitation about leading, which is kind of unusual especially at that age," Huffman said. "But he is so comfortable in that role."

In his final year, Frazier and his bandmates participated in the Washington Music Educators Association regional contest, in which they performed pieces for three judges in Centralia.

Frazier remembers this as the day when half the band lost their music and had to play from memory. Huffman remembers this as the day they got the highest possible score for a high school band — a superior rating.

"He's one of those people you know is going to be successful no matter what," Huffman said.

Before leaving, Frazier said he learned the most about himself in his leadership roles. Student council was essential in putting on assemblies and events for the school, but it was the classroom activities Frazier enjoyed the most.

"We did workshops in the classroom for vulnerability, and I learned connection building, which is something I do in my own life now," Frazier said. "Being your true, authentic self is the best way."

Frazier moved to Longview from Anchorage, Alaska when he was 10. He has an older brother who is 12 years older and often acted as "a father figure," Frazier said.

His grandparents, pastors at Longview House of Prayer for All Nations, supported Frazier in his dreams, and Frazier said his mother inspired him to do well academically. Now that he's going to WSU Vancouver, Frazier said he is happy to be leaving the nest.

"I look at the last four years and, yes, two of them were impacted by COVID, but I had a lot of fun," Frazier said. "And my family was always there helping me along so I could get through it all."

