Stand-out grad: Kelso prom king endures homelessness, first in family to graduate high school

When Jorge Brito looks back on his high school career, he remembers editing the yearbook, attending football games and being homeless for about a year.
Brito is your everyday Kelso High School senior, except during his junior year he, his parents and three younger siblings lost their apartment of 20 years and were forced into temporary housing.
You wouldn’t know the struggles Brito faced by talking to the 19-year-old. Brito ran track and played soccer for Kelso. He was nominated for prom king his junior year.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Family Promise of Cowlitz County about halfway through its first year serving homeless families, and the organ…
Kelso teacher Jennifer Hamilton said Brito’s positivity inspires students and helped his family persevere during their hardship.
“From the time he stepped on campus, any conversation whether about a difficult issue in the world or going about life in high school, he has always had a positive outlook,” she said.
June 12, Brito will reach a milestone only three others in his extended family have accomplished: graduating high school.
All local schools are making plans to increase summer school offerings this year and into the future, supported by funds from the latest national stimulus package, to combat COVID-19 remote learning loss.
“It’s kind of cool to be an example to my cousins and younger siblings that they can graduate and do what they want to do,” he said. “It feels like a great honor.”
Housing
Brito’s family found temporary housing through a local program called Family Promise that allows families with children to live in churches until they find permanent residences.
Brito attended online classes from the program’s center participants can use during the day. His family secured a Castle Rock house in October, and now he takes a bus to attend Kelso High School in person.
Brito said he was able to get through the year by focusing on what was in his power to change.
“What I’ve learned is that, if you worry about things you have no control of, it’s going to bring your spirit down,” he said. “I try to be positive by living each day at a time.”
Language
Brito’s parents were born in Mexico. His father speaks both English and Spanish, and his mother speaks Spanish.
It was the cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants” that helped Brito understand some English by the time he entered preschool, he said.
By middle school, Brito was devouring nonfiction books in his second language. He said language arts is one of his favorite subjects because he finds the course “calming.”
Hamilton described his writing as “phenomenal.”
“He speaks well, and he writes even better,” she said. “When you read it, you can just feel the light coming out. He’s just so positive.”
After graduation, Brito is looking to attend Lower Columbia College or Washington State University Vancouver to use his bilingual skills to become a translator for those at hospitals, banks, schools or others in need, he said. He is also interested in studying physical therapy.
Growing up
To pay for college, Brito works at Big Lots.
He took a break from sports when he was diagnosed with a heart condition his sophomore year. After he recovered, his family was struggling to find housing, and he didn’t have regular transportation to soccer practice, so he gave up sports for work.
Difficult choices like those make Brito miss high school already.
“I’ll miss having the privilege of knowing I’m still a kid,” he said. “I can maybe miss one day and it’ll be OK. I can go to football and basketball games, see my friends.”
Brito said he’s nervous about graduating. He feels he might “not be ready.”
Hamilton isn’t worried. She said Brito exceled in college-level courses and leadership roles, despite the pandemic and lack of housing.
Brito is part of the second cohort of students to graduate from a Kelso program that helps underrepresented youth — like those from lower incomes — attend college. His positivity, said Hamilton, will see him through the next chapter.
“He’s really mature — beyond a normal high schooler,” she said. “For him to think that way at such a young age will only make him have a better future. I’m excited for him.”