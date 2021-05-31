Stand-out grad: Kelso prom king endures homelessness, first in family to graduate high school

Jorge Brito

School: Kelso High School

Age: 19

Hometown: Kelso

Parents: Jorge Brito Sr. and Veronica Brito

Plans: Lower Columbia College or Washington State University Vancouver to become a translator or physical therapist.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? My grandfather who passed away four years ago. I wasn’t able to meet him.

What would you order for your final meal? Carne asada.

What is your secret talent? I think I’m too organized. But that’s not really a secret, everyone knows that.