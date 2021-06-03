Stand-out grad: Considerate Wahkiakum grad plans to use kindness as nurse

Shannon Dela Cruz has lived in two countries and learned two languages — all before graduating from high school.
The 19-year-old will receive her Wahkiakum High School diploma June 11 after overcoming an international move at 9 years old, and another relocation from Arizona to Cathlamet her sophomore year.
Castle Rock students will join most other local school districts starting the year online, but the Wahkiakum School District announced Tuesday…
Despite the changes, Dela Cruz remains a cheerful constant at her school, said Wahkiakum High School teacher Kaitlyn Kincaid.
“She’s so genuine and incredibly kind,” Kincaid said. “She walks into the room and is such a bright light.”
Helping others
Growing up in the Philippines, Dela Cruz said she and her family helped people living in poverty.
The family created and dispensed bags of resources such as toothbrushes and ramen noodles to people in need.
Those experiences instilled a passion for service in Dela Cruz. She plans to attend Arizona State University to be a nurse who administers anesthesia because she said she wants to “take care of people” and let patients know “they’ll be fine.”
During everyday occurrences, Dela Cruz looks to make others’ days better. She said she always makes sure to greet students in the hallways.
“Sometimes, if I have a bad day, when someone says hi, it makes my day,” she said. “I try to do that for other people too.”
When Dela Cruz moved from the Philippines to an Arizona suburb a decade ago, she said her peers couldn’t always understand her. She knew English, but said her thick Filipino accent confused students.
Eventually, she said her accent naturally lessened, but communication wasn’t the only hindrance. When Dela Cruz moved to America, she left behind her grandparents.
Another move
They didn’t stay apart for long.
Editor's note: This honor roll appeared on Page B7 of the Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Daily News print edition of the newspaper.
Her sophomore year, Dela Cruz moved again — from Arizona to Cathlamet — to be near her grandparents once they immigrated to the U.S.
The move was a hard part of her high school career, she said — harder than switching to a hybrid of online and in-person classes her junior and senior years because of the pandemic.
Dela Cruz remained positive amidst the changes. She was part of the National Honor Society throughout high school. She helped plan school events such as dances and fundraisers.
Editor’s note: This is the eighth of our annual “Standout Grads” series. The series concludes later this week.
She said attending Arizona State’s roughly 75,000-size campus will be a jump from her 55-student graduating class. She said the change makes her “excited, but kind of nervous.”
Kincaid, however, isn’t worried about Dela Cruz’s future.
“She has a really positive attitude. I’ve never heard her complain,” Kincaid said. “I think she’ll do amazing.”