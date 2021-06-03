Stand-out grad: Considerate Wahkiakum grad plans to use kindness as nurse

Shannon Dela Cruz

School: Wahkiakum High School

Age: 19

Hometown: Cathlamat and Avondale, Ariz.

Mom: Candice Chapman.

Plans: Study at Arizona State University to be a nurse anesthetist.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? "Robin Williams. He’s such a great actor and I’d like to know a bit more about him."

What would you order for your final meal? "Crab legs, lobster, anything seafood."