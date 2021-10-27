St. Vincent de Paul director, retired Longview cop remembered for community service

St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and community service.
“He was just a good, honest person, who was very industrious and hard working,” said John Gotshall, a longtime volunteer at the Longview food bank.
Jacobs, 70, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, earlier this year. The disease is a progressive illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles.
Born in Vancouver, Jacobs graduated from Kelso High School in 1969 and worked for Standard Oil and Weyerhaeuser before joining the Longview Police Department in 1979. He retired as a captain in 2010 after working as a school officer, detective sergeant, bike officer and neighborhood police team leader.
Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said Jacobs was a mentor to him since he joined the force as a cadet in 1996. Jacobs selected Huhta to be a major crimes detective when he first applied in 2003, and they worked closely together.
“He was always willing to help out and lend advice,” Huhta said.
Huhta said Jacobs was encouraging and supportive as he moved up in the ranks before and after Jacobs retired.
“Integrity without compromise was who Danny was, and providing service to community was his goal,” Huhta said. “He led by example.”
After retiring, Jacobs continued giving back through volunteering, Huhta said.
Jacobs and his wife began volunteering at St. Vincent after he retired in 2010, said Gotshall, former vice president and volunteer. About eight years later, Jacobs became executive director, an unpaid volunteer position.
Jacobs was “a marvelous asset” for the food bank, and people appreciated his industriousness and attitude, Gotshall said.
“I think he just knew it was a good thing to do,” Gotshall said. “It required energy and dedication, and he had those things to give.”
Jacobs also was a board member for Cowlitz County Child Advocates (originally Cowlitz County Court Appointed Special Advocates), and a Knights of Columbus member, according to information provided by his wife, Janet.
He loved singing and performed in the St. Rose Choir, Castle Rock Men’s Ensemble, Lower Columbia College Choir and LCC’s Performing Arts Theater. Jacobs volunteered to sing in many services for St. Rose and went to El Salvador with the church.
If he wasn’t volunteering, he likely was golfing at the Mint Valley Golf Course. He loved to travel with his wife.
Jacobs also enjoyed other activities, including running, cycling, coaching soccer and bowling.
After he was diagnosed with ALS and couldn’t do as much physical activity, Gotshall said Jacobs would sit and sort meat at the food bank. Jacobs volunteered as much as he could for as long as he could, he said.
“He was full of life and wanted to contribute,” Gotshall said. “We’re still in a gloom because he’s gone. We miss the spark he provided.”