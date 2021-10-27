St. Vincent de Paul director, retired Longview cop remembered for community service

St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and community service.

“He was just a good, honest person, who was very industrious and hard working,” said John Gotshall, a longtime volunteer at the Longview food bank.

Jacobs, 70, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, earlier this year. The disease is a progressive illness that attacks nerve cells that control muscles.

Born in Vancouver, Jacobs graduated from Kelso High School in 1969 and worked for Standard Oil and Weyerhaeuser before joining the Longview Police Department in 1979. He retired as a captain in 2010 after working as a school officer, detective sergeant, bike officer and neighborhood police team leader.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said Jacobs was a mentor to him since he joined the force as a cadet in 1996. Jacobs selected Huhta to be a major crimes detective when he first applied in 2003, and they worked closely together.

“He was always willing to help out and lend advice,” Huhta said.

Huhta said Jacobs was encouraging and supportive as he moved up in the ranks before and after Jacobs retired.