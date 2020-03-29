St. Rose, Three Rivers online learning going smoothly, parents say

Hefren said public school children and parents will face different challenges. St. Rose, for example, has been using Google Classrooms for years, so everyone is familiar with it. And Frlan said students fifth-grade and older at Three Rivers all have Chromebooks issued to them, so learning opportunity is equitable.

Frlan said he’s learned that it’s important to keep a flexible schedule and make himself available to both students and parents because “not all students get up at 8 o’clock when they don’t have to be in class.”

Meanwhile, Simon-Felix advised other parents who are grappling with how to make home-based learning work to set a schedule and stick to it.

“Is it as strict as at school, where we have morning meeting then an hour of math? No, I’m not doing it like that,” Simon-Felix said. “But we’re going to work on math for a certain time in morning, then have a snack, go outside ... I try to keep it semi-structured. They’re so used to being in school that if it’s loosey-goosey it’s much harder for me as a parent and as the student or child.”

Overall, Simon-Felix said the past few weeks have showed how much the community cares about children.

“I feel very blessed to have such a supportive community and supportive staff,” she said. “For what a whirlwind it’s been and for how uncertain the times are, I feel very blessed with how it has come together.”

