St. Rose, Three Rivers online learning going smoothly, parents say

Two weeks into a large-scale test of distance learning, students and teachers from two Longview private schools say learning has carried on successfully despite COVID-19 restrictions, thanks to advance planning.
St. Rose Catholic School and Three Rivers Christian School began at-home instruction almost immediately after Gov. Jay Inslee shut down schools earlier this month.
Scott Hefren, whose daughter is a St. Rose eighth-grader, said it helps that middle school-aged children are comfortable with computers and the Google Classroom suite the school is using.
“Nobody likes the idea of not being at school, but if you can’t be in the schools this is the next best thing,” Hefren said.
He said some value is lost, but “all things considering, this is going well for our kids.”
Laura Powers, whose son is a Three Rivers first-grader, agreed that the transition has been smooth once they learned to upload homework.
“We get up in morning and check our inbox and see what assignments he has to do for that day. He’s been able to do them all ... and I think he’s enjoying it pretty well,” Powers said. “He misses school, of course, and seeing people and being able to go to PE and agriculture.”
Parent Katrina VanBockel said she’s impressed by how quickly St. Rose rolled out the online program. Her third- and second-graders have barely deviated from the normal curriculum, she said.
“In the mornings they both check online and have a video from the teacher and question of the day to answer for attendance,” VanBockel said. “Then they have packets they picked up that are really organized with all the worksheets.”
When Inslee announced a stay-at-home order, the school reacted quickly and passed out packets of work for the next six weeks, so parents would not have to come to the school each week, VanBockel said.
That preparedness was the result of hard work and foresight, according to St. Rose kindergarten teacher Hillary Simon-Felix.
“We started this process before the governor said schools are shut down,” Simon-Felix said. “We said, ‘This is something we should be prepared for if it happens,’ so it feels like it gave us a jump start. ... It feels that we had a little bit of a foothold before the craziness started.”
For her students, she made packets that included art projects and writing and spelling lessons. She’s also been making three or four brief videos daily.
Simon-Felix, who also has two children enrolled at St. Rose, said she’s planning big video “meets” for her class, so students can interact.
“For primary grades, it is vital that these students are in a classroom with other students and see I’m similar to some people and different from some people, but we’re all the same, all kindergarten students,” Simon-Felix said. “It breeds compassion. It breeds patience. It breeds everything we want our children to be.”
Diana Bennett’s seventh- and ninth-grade daughters use video chat to stay in touch with friends. Social isolation is the worst part of distance learning, but everything else, she said, is “a success all around,” and her daughters feel like they’re doing more research than in school.
“They do miss going to school,” Bennett said.
Daniel Frlan, a Three Rivers high school science teacher, said online instruction lacks a “certain energy” that comes with teaching in a classroom, but students have more time to think and process before posting comments on work.
“We all miss the human element of education,” Frlan said. “I’ve heard that over and over from students. But ways that we can build community online are valuable in this time.”
While he’s changed how he teaches, he said students are still largely hitting learning targets, slightly adjusted for the circumstances. He’s using online platforms to do math quizzes, he said, but he still is working out how to do a more formal test.
He said the school would “not have been ready for this” four years ago, but Three Rivers’ growing focus on project-based learning and understanding by design pairs well with distance learning.
“Not everything is perfect, but we’re working well as a team and navigating as we go,” he said.
Three Rivers Superintendent Erin Hart said the school is “holding to our expectations for course material coverage,” but teachers are being creative. Students may take tests or do performance tasks to show their knowledge.
For example, Hart said, a French teacher had students blindfold themselves to prevent reading from a script, then film a conversation.
“I’m so proud of (our teachers) for moving our community online and keeping learning standards high,” Hart said. “They’ve not only helped our students keep learning, but they’ve given them a sense of ‘normal.’ “
As public schools around the state hurry to put online systems in place, teachers and parents from the two private schools say patience and flexibility, along with keeping a schedule, are key to success.
“I have to remind myself and my kids that this is a totally new situation for everyone,” VanBockel said.
St. Rose parent Hefren said advises that parents make sure students complete assignments and understand the material.
“Let’s face it, every seventh- or eighth-grade kid these days probably knows more about computers and internet than their parents,” Hefren said. “But know the expectations. At least a couple times a week, if not daily, look over their shoulder and say, ‘How are things going?’ ”
Hefren said public school children and parents will face different challenges. St. Rose, for example, has been using Google Classrooms for years, so everyone is familiar with it. And Frlan said students fifth-grade and older at Three Rivers all have Chromebooks issued to them, so learning opportunity is equitable.
Frlan said he’s learned that it’s important to keep a flexible schedule and make himself available to both students and parents because “not all students get up at 8 o’clock when they don’t have to be in class.”
Meanwhile, Simon-Felix advised other parents who are grappling with how to make home-based learning work to set a schedule and stick to it.
“Is it as strict as at school, where we have morning meeting then an hour of math? No, I’m not doing it like that,” Simon-Felix said. “But we’re going to work on math for a certain time in morning, then have a snack, go outside ... I try to keep it semi-structured. They’re so used to being in school that if it’s loosey-goosey it’s much harder for me as a parent and as the student or child.”
Overall, Simon-Felix said the past few weeks have showed how much the community cares about children.
“I feel very blessed to have such a supportive community and supportive staff,” she said. “For what a whirlwind it’s been and for how uncertain the times are, I feel very blessed with how it has come together.”
