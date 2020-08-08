St. Rose, Three Rivers Christian schools use technology to boost online learning

Hart said Three Rivers capped class sizes to make sure everyone can be socially distant, and they plan to use some of their outdoor learning spaces to reduce risk.

But with the strict COVID-19 daily health screening, any students feeling sick with any kind of illness won’t miss that day’s instruction, she said. Students at home might tune into the SWIVL broadcast several times a day for specific lessons, she said.

“It’s a different way of thinking about the school day for students who aren’t able to be in the classroom at that time,” she said.

Each SWIVL unit costs about $800, Hart said. The iPads are sold separately, and they cost about $320 each. Teachers will get training on the devices before the year starts.

Both schools purchased SWIVL robots for every classroom. At Three Rivers, that’s 16 devices. St. Rose bought 13 to accommodate its 115 preschool-through-eighth-grade students.

Silva said the robots will be useful after the pandemic ends, too. For example, students who are just sick with a mild cold could stay home without missing anything. And the recording feature can be used for teacher evaluation and improvement. Teachers could record a lesson then go back over it and see what they could improve, she said.