St. Rose, Three Rivers Christian say return to school requires flexibility

Although local private schools had to adjust their in-person learning plans due to wildfire smoke, school officials say the return of students to their classrooms has gone well.

“We’re all just happy to be able to do what we’re doing,” Three Rivers Christian School Superintendent Erin Hart said. “While we know the environment we have is not ideal in all areas, it’s still so much more than our kids would have had in any other avenue, and we’re not talking that for granted right now.”

Three Rivers started the year in-person for all grades Sept. 2. Hart said of the 275 students, only 20 or so are doing distance learning.

“The kids are so grateful to be back in their community that they’re willing to try to follow the safety protocols,” she said. “They get it that something big and historical happened, and they want to work around it. Kids are a little more perseverant than we give them credit for. They want to keep learning.”

Down the street at St. Rose Catholic School, Principal Kristin Silva said grades K-2 returned last week, while grades 3-5 are set to return Monday. The older students in grades 6-8 will remain remote for now, but Silva said she hopes they might return by early October.

“Our fingers are crossed,” she said.