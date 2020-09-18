St. Rose, Three Rivers Christian say return to school requires flexibility

Although local private schools had to adjust their in-person learning plans due to wildfire smoke, school officials say the return of students to their classrooms has gone well.
“We’re all just happy to be able to do what we’re doing,” Three Rivers Christian School Superintendent Erin Hart said. “While we know the environment we have is not ideal in all areas, it’s still so much more than our kids would have had in any other avenue, and we’re not talking that for granted right now.”
Three Rivers started the year in-person for all grades Sept. 2. Hart said of the 275 students, only 20 or so are doing distance learning.
“The kids are so grateful to be back in their community that they’re willing to try to follow the safety protocols,” she said. “They get it that something big and historical happened, and they want to work around it. Kids are a little more perseverant than we give them credit for. They want to keep learning.”
Down the street at St. Rose Catholic School, Principal Kristin Silva said grades K-2 returned last week, while grades 3-5 are set to return Monday. The older students in grades 6-8 will remain remote for now, but Silva said she hopes they might return by early October.
“Our fingers are crossed,” she said.
Of the 33 K-2 students enrolled at St. Rose, 22 have returned in person, Silva said. She expects about 27 of the students in grades 3-5 to return as well, leaving only five students learning at home.
“I think some of our parents were just trying to make it through that two week period (after Labor Day),” Silva said. “I would be intrigued to see if any more students return next week after Labor Day cases are clear.”
Silva said the school is being flexible and allowing families to choose a hybrid schedule, with students in class three days per week and at home the other two, should they wish.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll all eventually be back in the building, but ultimately we all have different comfort levels,” Silva said.
Hart said so far, only one student has been sent home for having a fever over the state threshold of 100.4 degrees.
She said parents are being cautious and taking their children’s temperatures at home. They’ve called the school and kept the student in distance learning for the day if there’s any chance they might have a fever.
While the plan to check each student’s temperature at the classroom door worked well at the elementary level, where each classroom has an exterior door, Hart said she had to change the system at the high school.
With 150 students to be checked each morning, Hart said it took three staff members and still caused a backup as staff recorded each student’s temperature in a spreadsheet. So they purchased a temperature-checking kiosk that scans each student, then uses facial recognition to automatically log their temperature.
“We don’t have to have people standing there with spreadsheets,” Hart said.
As an added bonus, the kiosk further reduces the potential exposure to a staff member, she said.
“We can’t prevent (exposure) entirely, because humans are humans and there will be issues,” Hart said. “Kids will get too close, something will happen. But we want to have as many safety protocols and trainings as possible to mitigate the risk.”
Each school is following strict cleaning procedures. Hart said the teachers are getting used to wiping down high-touch areas and the “custodial staff is very tired.”
Hart said the school has spent around $100,000 on cleaning supplies and classroom changes, such as replacing collaborative work tables with desks in younger classrooms. (The old tables no longer work with social distancing protocols.)
While overall the return to St. Rose has been “pretty seamless,” Silva said the smoke has meant planned outdoor mask breaks for her students have to be taken in the gym and each class needs a separate gym time slot.
“That’s been hard. Now we’re expecting them to sit in their seats the whole time,” she said.
Hart decided to send students home early last week, even though the air quality in the school was fine with all of the COVID-19 upgrades, because students couldn’t go that long without a recess.
“We sent them home with work or Google Classroom to finish out the day,” she said. “But so far, so good.”
And both schools are staggering drop-off and pick-up time by last name to avoid crowds.
Hart said while Three River’s first attempt at a staggered drop-off went well, the pick-up was “a mess.”
“Nothing worked as we planned it,” she said. “We changed it for day two and it was perfect and efficient ... That’s the reality. You find out quickly this worked and that didn’t. But you find a way around it.”
The schools’ SWIVL cameras have been performing very well, Hart and Silva said. The robots hold an iPad in its base, which then tracks teachers as they move around classrooms and allows them to interact with students audibly and visually.
Silva said while there was a steep learning curve for teachers, the camera have proved valuable for keeping students at home engaged.
“My teachers have been very innovative. They’ve projected kids at home on the screen so the kids in the class can see them,” Silva said. “That has been really great.”
The biggest challenge at St. Rose is getting students to wear their masks, which was what Silva said she expected. And students are a bit chattier than usual after so long away from their friends, she added.
“It’s a process with the masks,” she said. “We’re trying to teach the kids this is how you wear it correctly and this is how we keep it on. They’ve gotten leaps and bounds better since Monday.”
While Hart said students have done far better with mask wearing that she anticipated, the big challenge is getting them to stay six feet apart, especially at lunch.
“That’s been the challenge: How do we keep the sense of community and our school and our teachers feeling connected without being physically connected?” Hart said.
While technology has helped fill that gap, “it’s not the same as being the classroom. There really is no substitute for that,” Hart said.
Younger kids have had a lot of trouble staying focused learning from home, Hart added.
“In early elementary grade levels students don’t have the same capacity to keep them on track,” she said. “In instances where parents are highly involved that has worked, but some parents hoped it would be more autonomous.”
Not all virtual events are a hit at St. Rose, either. Silva said because only one class can attend mass at a time, they tried to livestream it to the kids in the classrooms.
“The kids thought it was awful,” Silva said. “The teachers told me, ‘We’ll just do religion class next time.”
That’s just part of the process, Silva said, and highlights the challenge of reaching all kids while in a partially remote mode.
“We can plan and plan and plan, but once we’re finally there we have to change and figure out what’s best for the kids,” she said.
For other families and teachers who are about to enter in-person learning, Silva recommends making “flexibility” a key word, expecting technology to fail sometimes and keeping in mind that kids are just happy to have a little more normalcy.
“It’s okay to not have it perfect all the time,” she said. “We’re all trying our best and that’s what we can do.”
Hart said to expect some mental fatigue, because changing so many small things is a “tremendous amount of work.”
Training helps, she said, as did bringing in a doctor to answer parent and teacher questions and calm nerves.
In the end, Silva said the students have been willing to do everything asked of them and have been very adaptable.
“We all love the laughter in the hallways. It brings life to the whole building,” Silva said. “It’s weird when you’re walking the hallways and you see all the teachers in their rooms talking to the empty room and screen. To see the joy return has been wonderful.”
