St. Rose school's online auction, fundraising week to wrap up Saturday

St. Rose school's online auction will wrap up Saturday at 10 p.m., so bidders should get any last-minute bids in.

The school's "A Knight of Jubilation" fundraiser is online this year due to COVID-19. To bid on items, go to https://strose7831.ggo.bid.

Saturday there also will be a "Mask-erade parade" drive-through celebration at the St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., "school families and supporters are invited to drive through to pick up pre-ordered food and/or to join in the celebration by wearing masks or other costume accessories to show their school spirit," the school said.

There also will be a balloon artist present "for the kids and kids at heart."

For more information, go to https://www.strose-school.org/auction-2021.

