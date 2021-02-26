 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Rose school's online auction, fundraising week to wrap up Saturday
0 comments

St. Rose school's online auction, fundraising week to wrap up Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Rose school's online auction will wrap up Saturday at 10 p.m., so bidders should get any last-minute bids in. 

The school's "A Knight of Jubilation" fundraiser is online this year due to COVID-19. To bid on items, go to https://strose7831.ggo.bid.

Saturday there also will be a "Mask-erade parade" drive-through celebration at the St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., "school families and supporters are invited to drive through to pick up pre-ordered food and/or to join in the celebration by wearing masks or other costume accessories to show their school spirit," the school said.

There also will be a balloon artist present "for the kids and kids at heart." 

For more information, go to https://www.strose-school.org/auction-2021.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News