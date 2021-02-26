St. Rose school's online auction, fundraising week to wrap up Saturday

St. Rose school's online auction will wrap up Saturday at 10 p.m., so bidders should get any last-minute bids in.
The school's "A Knight of Jubilation" fundraiser is online this year due to COVID-19. To bid on items, go to https://strose7831.ggo.bid.
Saturday there also will be a "Mask-erade parade" drive-through celebration at the St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., "school families and supporters are invited to drive through to pick up pre-ordered food and/or to join in the celebration by wearing masks or other costume accessories to show their school spirit," the school said.
There also will be a balloon artist present "for the kids and kids at heart."
For more information, go to https://www.strose-school.org/auction-2021.
