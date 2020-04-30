St. Rose School holding food drive May 6 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Rose Catholic School is joining other Catholic schools in Southwest Washington to do a large food drive, according to school officials.

Community members can drop food off at St. Rose between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 6, Principal Cathy Strader said. The school is located at the intersection of Nichols Boulevard and 26th Avenue in Longview.

Food donation at St. Rose will go to St. Vincent de Paul, a local food bank that been feeling the strain of buying more food lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (See the April 4 Daily News story "Local food banks, meal services adapting to virus, increase in demand")

St. Rose is specifically looking for donations of jelly, cereal, ramen noodles and boxed meals, such as mac and cheese.

The school is asking people to follow social distancing requirements by staying in vehicles when dropping off food.

"As Catholics, we are called to serve and help others and there’s no better time," a Facebook post by St. Rose School said. "During COVID-19, we might be apart but we still have a part to play in our community."

