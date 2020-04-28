St. Rose Catholic School's new principal aims for consistency, communication

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Kristin Silva first took a job at St. Rose Catholic School 13 years ago, she thought she would only be in town a few years. Now, she’s “put down some roots” and will soon become the principal of the private Catholic school.

“I was in Catholic school my whole life, pre-K to high school, so I knew I wanted to be in that environment and be able to talk about my faith and teach kids about God,” Silva said. “So that was the big drawing point, but we fell in the love with the community.”

Her seven-year-old daughter also attends the school, Silva said, and she and her husband are well-established in their Kelso home and the church community.

“It just became part of us. We’re not leaving now,” Silva said.

That stability in the community is something 36-year-old Silva said she brings to a school that has seen five other principals during her tenure. She will replace Cathy Strader, who is leaving after four years. Even with the turnover, however, St. Rose has maintained state test scores that are regularly well above state averages.

“I feel like we need some consistency,” Silva said. “Parents need the consistency, the staff needs it, the kids needs it and our community needs it. I felt like being here for so long I could provide the consistency.”