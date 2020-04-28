St. Rose Catholic School's new principal aims for consistency, communication

When Kristin Silva first took a job at St. Rose Catholic School 13 years ago, she thought she would only be in town a few years. Now, she’s “put down some roots” and will soon become the principal of the private Catholic school.
“I was in Catholic school my whole life, pre-K to high school, so I knew I wanted to be in that environment and be able to talk about my faith and teach kids about God,” Silva said. “So that was the big drawing point, but we fell in the love with the community.”
Her seven-year-old daughter also attends the school, Silva said, and she and her husband are well-established in their Kelso home and the church community.
“It just became part of us. We’re not leaving now,” Silva said.
That stability in the community is something 36-year-old Silva said she brings to a school that has seen five other principals during her tenure. She will replace Cathy Strader, who is leaving after four years. Even with the turnover, however, St. Rose has maintained state test scores that are regularly well above state averages.
“I feel like we need some consistency,” Silva said. “Parents need the consistency, the staff needs it, the kids needs it and our community needs it. I felt like being here for so long I could provide the consistency.”
Father Bryan Ochs, St. Rose’s priest administrator, said it was clear to the hiring committee that Silva has a deep love for the school. That helped her stand out in the large pool of applications the position drew, he said.
“She cares about the school and has a lot of passion for the school,” Ochs said. “She also has a reputation and a track record as being an excellent teacher. She will be able to help all of our teachers reach their highest potential.”
Silva said her years teaching fourth- and fifth-graders have given her the ability to problem solve and be flexible. She said other lessons she’ll bring to the role from the classroom are how to communicate clearly and build relationships with students and families.
“My whole goal is to make it a positive and accepting and fabulous working environment for all the kids and staff and parents,” she said. “Building that sense of community for me is so important and accepting that we all have our own strengths and differences but we can build this great school.”
Silva said since she knows all the staff already, she’ll have an advantage in starting her new role. Strader has also been teaching Silva what to expect when she starts in July.
“Cathy has been really great about helping and showing me the ropes, which has been awesome,” Silva said. “Most principals don’t get that advantage.”
Ochs said Silva will also have an advantage in her years of work in the community.
“Kristin knows our community well,” Ochs said. “She already has great relationships with current families, our recent graduates and other members of our parish who support the school ... so she’ll be able to hit the ground running.”
And the community response to Silva’s hiring has been overwhelmingly positive, Ochs said.
“People are thrilled,” Ochs said. “And that’s a testament to her reputation as a teacher and the difference that she’s made in a lot of students’ lives.”
Silva said she thinks her biggest challenge will be time management and navigating her changing role in relationships.
“I think possibly having community members and parents view me as a leader as the school, not a teacher, might be a challenge,” Silva said.
But she said she’s confident in the bonds she’s forged to help smooth the transition. For now, she’s focusing on finishing out this strange school year.
“We’ll see what the (next) school year brings with the online learning. I can’t wait to be in the building again,” Silva said. “I cannot wait.”
Silva said even with the COVID-19 disruption that caused schools to switch to online learning, students still have high standards to meet. That’s a tradition she plans to continue as principal, she said.
“We have made really good strides in our interventions with the kids in math and reading,” Silva said. “We have really strong test scores and high standards in academics in general, so ... that stays a priority. Also, to continue faith and service based education for all the kids.”
Ochs said he and Silva already have a strong working relationship, so he thinks they’ll make a great team.
“We have a lot of good things that Kristin will be able to build on,” Ochs said. “We’re excited about the future of St. Rose.”
Silva’s vision for St. Rose Catholic School is to make it an accepting place with effective communication and quality relationships, where everyone feels like part of the school, she said. While a private school, St. Rose offers scholarships and financial aid for interested families in need. The current pandemic and switch to distance learning showcases the school community’s spirit, she said.
“It’s been an adventure, but everyone is in it together.”
