St. John volunteers holding socially distanced parade for staff

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center volunteers will hold a brief, socially distanced parade around the hospital campus on Thursday.

The hospital's 270 volunteers, many of them seniors, have been furloughed since early March because of COVID-19 safety precautions. Staff have missed the volunteers over the last four months, said Crystal Rhodes, St. John volunteer coordinator.

"They not only provide tremendous help to us in accomplishing important day-to-day functions, but they also bring a bright, positive energy that never fails to lift our spirits," Rhodes said in a prepared statement. "It will be wonderful to see them again, even if it is at an appropriate social distance. I know the volunteers are looking forward to the day when they can return to their work serving our patients."

About 30 volunteers will participate in the parade, including several teen volunteers who recently graduated from high school and will wear caps and gowns.

The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Emergency Department, move west past the Cancer Center, then north to Delaware Street before finishing in the parking circle in front of the hospital. The public is welcome to attend.

