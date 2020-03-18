St. John restricts visitors, prepares for increase in patients

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has further boosted its visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak, although health officials said Cowlitz County still had no confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
Kaiser Permanent Northwest temporarily closed some of its medical office buildings in Oregon and Southwest Washington staring Thursday, as appointments are postponed or changed to virtual visits. The Longview clinic will remain open, however.
Starting Wednesday, only one designated visitor per patient will be allowed in the hospital, according to a PeaceHealth press release. The designated visitor must has to be at least 16 years old and will be screened for signs of illness.
End-of-life patients and patients in labor and delivery will be exempt from the visitor rules, according to the press release.
The hospital is encouraging family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with patients, such as phone calls, FaceTime or Skype.
Anyone not accompanying a patient will be barred from the hospital, according to PeaceHealth. The restriction includes the cafeteria, waiting rooms and meeting spaces.
The hospital closed two of its five entrances, and the other three entrances are staffed by a caregiver who is screening each person who enters, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman.
Staff provide masks to ill patients when appropriate to help protect other patients and caregivers, he said.
As of Wednesday, in Washington 1,187 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 15,918 total tests, according to the state Department of Health. No county-level breakdown of tests was available.
Widespread increases in coronavirus cases is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could cause a surge of people needing medical care at the same time.
St. John, a 256-bed hospital, is preparing as if there will be an increase in patients, Querin said. PeaceHealth encourages people to practice social isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the need for hospital care so St. John will have beds available for those who need them, he said.
Although Cowlitz County is still in influenza season, the area hasn’t seen a significant flu outbreak and the St. John emergency department is operating as normal, Querin said.
Kaiser Permanente’s temporary closure of 11 medical offices will help support a potential surge in hospital patients, conserve personal protective equipment, guard against potential staffing shortages and limit exposure, according to a press release.
Healthcare providers nationwide are facing a shortage of supplies, including ventilators and respiratory gear. Querin said the hospital’s current supply is adequate, but officials are “being mindful of our depletion rate, knowing that replenishing our supplies could become a challenge at the same time demand might grow due to an increase in COVID-19-positive patients.”
A new study from the National Institutes of Health released Tuesday found the new coronavirus can survive for up to three hours in the air, a factor that makes it easier to spread to others.
Querin said the information is new and PeaceHealth “will look at it carefully” to determine if it needs to adjust personal protective equipment protocols.