St. John restricts visitors, prepares for increase in patients

Staff provide masks to ill patients when appropriate to help protect other patients and caregivers, he said.

As of Wednesday, in Washington 1,187 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 15,918 total tests, according to the state Department of Health. No county-level breakdown of tests was available.

Widespread increases in coronavirus cases is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could cause a surge of people needing medical care at the same time.

St. John, a 256-bed hospital, is preparing as if there will be an increase in patients, Querin said. PeaceHealth encourages people to practice social isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the need for hospital care so St. John will have beds available for those who need them, he said.

Although Cowlitz County is still in influenza season, the area hasn’t seen a significant flu outbreak and the St. John emergency department is operating as normal, Querin said.

Kaiser Permanente’s temporary closure of 11 medical offices will help support a potential surge in hospital patients, conserve personal protective equipment, guard against potential staffing shortages and limit exposure, according to a press release.